Matches (7)
WCL 2 (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (2)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)

England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at London, ENG vs WI, Jun 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), The Oval, June 03, 2025, West Indies tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JE Root
8 M • 560 Runs • 80 Avg • 98.41 SR
BM Duckett
8 M • 418 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 113.89 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 763 Runs • 84.78 Avg • 100.39 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 457 Runs • 57.13 Avg • 96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 30.77 SR
S Mahmood
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 34.88 SR
AS Joseph
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 26.4 SR
JNT Seales
6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 23.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4883
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days3 June 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
West Indies in England News

Root sets new England record as No. 3s dominate

All the key numbers as a masterclass performance from Root enabled the home side to haul in a 300-plus target

Root sets new England record as No. 3s dominate

Root: 'Guilt' at letting down Buttler is driving ODI resurgence

England great breaks records en route to format best, as he throws weight behind Brook's leadership

Root: 'Guilt' at letting down Buttler is driving ODI resurgence

Joe Root's magnificent 166* drives England to 309-run chase, and series win

Carty century and Joseph fiery four-for lead fight for gutsy Windies, as England's sloppy display is rescued

Joe Root's magnificent 166* drives England to 309-run chase, and series win

Jamie Overton ruled out of West Indies series due to broken finger

He will undergo rehabilitation with the medical team and will not be replaced in the squad

Jamie Overton ruled out of West Indies series due to broken finger

England seek the same again as West Indies go west in search of answers

England wouldn't mind the one-way traffic continuing while WI will hope Lewis' return adds impetus up top

England seek the same again as West Indies go west in search of answers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question