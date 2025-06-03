Matches (7)
England vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at London, ENG vs WI, Jun 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), The Oval, June 03, 2025, West Indies tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
L
L
W
W
West Indies
L
NR
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 12:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG8 M • 560 Runs • 80 Avg • 98.41 SR
ENG8 M • 418 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 113.89 SR
WI10 M • 763 Runs • 84.78 Avg • 100.39 SR
WI10 M • 457 Runs • 57.13 Avg • 96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 30.77 SR
ENG7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 34.88 SR
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 26.4 SR
6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 23.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
WI
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4883
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|3 June 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
West Indies in England News
Root sets new England record as No. 3s dominate
All the key numbers as a masterclass performance from Root enabled the home side to haul in a 300-plus target
Root: 'Guilt' at letting down Buttler is driving ODI resurgence
England great breaks records en route to format best, as he throws weight behind Brook's leadership
Joe Root's magnificent 166* drives England to 309-run chase, and series win
Carty century and Joseph fiery four-for lead fight for gutsy Windies, as England's sloppy display is rescued
Jamie Overton ruled out of West Indies series due to broken finger
He will undergo rehabilitation with the medical team and will not be replaced in the squad