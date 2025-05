Bangladesh legspinner Rishad Hossain has returned to Lahore Qalandars ahead of their eliminator match in the PSL on Thursday. Qalandars take on Karachi Kings from 8:00pm local time in Lahore.

Rishad was in Sharjah on Wednesday, playing in the third T20I between Bangladesh and UAE. He featured in two of the three matches in the series that UAE won 2-1

Rishad was one of several overseas cricketers who were transported out of Pakistan when the tournament was suspended amid the border tensions earlier in the month.

Qalandars now have a three-man Bangladeshi spin attack. Alongside Rishad they have Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz joining the side. Shakib has played one game, while Mehidy joined a couple of days ago

Rishad has already played five games for Qalandars, taking nine wickets at 16.44 average. However, he didn't have a good time against UAE in the two matches, taking three expensive wickets.

Qalandars face some interesting selection decisions around their bowling line-up as they have covered most of the variations. They have fast bowlers in Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, but who they choose among the three spinners will be worth looking at.