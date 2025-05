The fluid nature of scheduling following the rising tensions between India and Pakistan presented the PSL with huge logistical challenges. The production crew were required to extend their presence for a further week, while a game in Multan was relocated to Lahore to reduce travel, and moving camera equipment around. The series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was originally slated to begin on 25 May, the day the final of the PSL will now be held. Its start has been delayed by three days, while the number of games have been slashed from five to three.