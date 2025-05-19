Mehidy to join Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2025 playoffs

The PSL playoffs begin on Wednesday, and Qalandars will play the Eliminator on Thursday - their opponents have not been identified yet.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Mehidy said that he was looking forward to the stint even though it could be for as few as one match.

"Of course it is exciting for me to join Lahore Qalandars," Mehidy said. "It is technically the second time I have got a call-up to a franchise league. Nonetheless, it is a good opportunity for me to compete at a very high level. PSL is one of the top tournaments going around. I have done well in the past in the BPL, so I am confident that I can give my best."

Mehidy said that he wanted to use the opportunity to find a way back into Bangladesh's T20I setup. He wasn't included in the squad that is currently involved in a T20I series against UAE in Sharjah or the one for the forthcoming five-match series in Pakistan.

"I can get myself up to the mark in T20s, so that I am prepared for the selection opportunities ahead," Mehidy said. "Definitely I want to get back into the Bangladesh [T20I] team, and this is one of the ways I can improve myself in the format."

At Qalandars, Mehidy will link up with his long-time team-mate Shakib Al Hasan

After the PSL resumed following the pause because of the border tensions between Pakistan and India, Qalandars managed to bring Sikandar Raza back, but he was available for only one game before he joins the Zimbabwe squad for the one-off four-day Test against England at Trent Bridge. David Wiese and Sam Billings haven't returned to Pakistan, which led to Shakib being called up - along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa - for the business end of the tournament.