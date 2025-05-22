Seals the game with style! Banged in short-pitched ball on middle-leg, hangs back deep inside the crease and swivel pulls it towards deep fine leg, the fielder, Abbas Afridi, parries it over the ropes! There was tremendous applause from the dugout and the fans. The Lahore Qalandars keep their chances alive in the PSL season 10, while the Karachi Kings are eliminated from the tournament.
Kings vs Qalandars, Eliminator at Lahore, PSL, May 22 2025 - Match Result
Qalandars won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
The Karachi Kings' PSL odyssey comes to an end, as has our coverage of today's match. Thank you for tuning in. Join us again tomorrow for Qualifier 2, Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars. Until then, take care. Goodbye and goodnight.
Abdullah Shafique is the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings of 65 runs off 35 balls
Karachi Kings Captain David Warner: "It's been a bit of an ebb and flow tournament for us. And obviously last game wasn't our best one, and then coming in here today, we were very confident. We won the toss, elected to bat. I feel like we probably lost wickets at the wrong time, and our momentum sort of got taken away from us. I had a little bit of luck myself, but we didn't get ourselves good enough with the bat. It's probably two hundred runs par wicket. There are a lot of positives from where we were last year. And I'm just really, really proud of the group and the support staff, and our owner, he's such a humble guy, and just gives us full free rein and allows us to just do what we do, and let's play cricket with a smile on our face. And I'm just extremely proud of the guys. They turn up the training with their attitude and energy. The results didn't go our way tonight, but what we've done and what we've achieved in this time, I'm really proud. I'm looking forward to coming back, and I just want to say thanks to all the fans. And now there are some unprecedented times here. And we went home, we came back, we just wanted to put entertainment on the screens of people at home. And hopefully we're able to do that and put smiles on people's faces. And now, I love coming here and being a part of the Pakistan Super League. (Leading the team) Coming over here for the first time and being handed the captaincy. In these environments, it's about getting the guys up, having fun, and enjoying cricket for what it is. Always talk about that person at home that you know you grew up with who isn't getting that opportunity here today, and he's doing some other job, and they're proud of what you're doing. So, I just want people to have a smile on their faces. Play this game on its merits, and it's a great game, and we love it. (chance to play golf) We managed to get out to Raya. The security has been unbelievable throughout the whole tournament, and they go over and above for us, but I think the patience from the public to allow us to be able to freely move around like that. I know the road closures can be a bit painful, but without the fans being able to do that, coming out to watch us. We can't play this game that we love without the fans."
Safeer: "That brilliant chase was for the amazing Lahore fans! Well done Fakhar Shafique "
11:25 pm Fakhar Zaman started the innings with serious intent, looking to hit it all around the ground, even after losing his opening partner early. He really kept the scoreboard ticking over right from the get-go until he got holed out at deep mid-wicket for 47 runs. But then, what a partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Kusal Perera! Shafique absolutely took charge, bringing up a spectacular fifty and not allowing the Kings' bowlers to settle. He struck some beautiful shots with such fine touch, scoring a brilliant 65 runs. For the Kings' bowling unit, Hasan Ali picked up two wickets, but frankly speaking, they just lacked that X-factor with the ball tonight, and the Lahore Qalandars were simply too good with the bat on this flat pitch.
Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets
Excellent line and length on the fourth stump line, makes room outside leg and tries to ramp it over third man, beaten by the extra pace and bounce off the pitch
Three-quarter length ball pitching outside off from around the wicket, whisked down to deep third man
Asif Ali in at number 6
MystABD: "Suddenly finding aamer jamal everywhere in the field despite not being part of the XI"
Swings it away straight to deep backward square leg! Hard line and length ball on the off stump line, kept a bit low on the track, stands deep inside the crease, whips it away flat-bat and picks out the substitute fielder Aamer Jamal near the ropes
7 runs needed from 12 balls. Mir Hamza in
Widish three-quarter length ball outside off, taps it gently to backward point for a single
Slight fuller length on the stumps, driven straight down the ground to long off
Slower delivery around the wicket, pitching outside off, dances down the track and steers it through the covers, brilliant footwork skills by Aamer Jamal, slides on with his foot in front, kicks the ball away from the ropes, and the ball remains in play.
Low full-toss ball on the stumps, slashes with the sweet part of the bat through widish deep backward, excellent effort from Fawad, but looks like his left leg clipped the boudary ropes as he slides on and tossed the ball at Aamer Jamal
Widish length ball outside off, slammed hard through the covers, Aamer Jamal comes around and slides on to save a boundary
flicks it over square leg! Loosener delivery on the pads, hangs back and whips it away, picked up the slower delivery and timed it well through the vacant square leg region
21 runs needed from 18 balls, this is surely Lahore Qalandars' match to lose. Here's Abbas
Length ball on the pads, moves away from the wicket to make room, played with soft hands to the off-side ring area
mystABD: "A bit unnecessary from Abd shafique, considering that lower middle order of qalandars is not in form" They are cruising comfortably towards victory, though.
Slight fuller length slower delivery on the legs, flicked away to widish deep square leg for a couple
Extra pace and bounce deviating away from the batter outside off, stands tall inside the crease and attempts to cut it square away from the body, does not connect
Tighter line and length ball on the off stump channel, slammed hard back to the bowler with the inner part of the bat, Fawad failed to collect, parries it to mid wicket and the batters complete the single
Short of a length ball down the leg, plays across the line to square leg, thuds the thigh pads and rotates the strike
Flatter length ball on the pads, flicked away to deep fine leg
Short pitched ball outside off, drags it down to deep mid wicket
Slashed through backward point! Widish length ball outside off, plays the square drive and slices it with the outside part of the bat, flies past the diving gully fielder for a boundary
a tad on a length ball outside off, turns it down off the front foot to the covers
Faisal : "I agree with @Faraz. The role of opener in T20I is vastly different from other forms of cricket i.e. ODIs and Tests... Simply speaking,the longer the format - the more important it gets to remain not out till the max time."
Hard line and length ball on the off stump, played with soft hands and gets off the mark with a single
Bhanuka Rajapaksa in
Shafique powers Lahore Qalandars into Qualifier 2
