Kings vs Qalandars, Eliminator at Lahore, PSL, May 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Eliminator (N), Lahore, May 22, 2025, Pakistan Super League

Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
190/8
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
(18.4/20 ov, T:191) 191/4

Qalandars won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)

381

This is the highest match aggregate (381) involving Kings & Qalandars in T20s

Comms: Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Karachi Kings 190/8(20 overs)
David Warner
75 (52)
Haris Rauf
3/35 (4)
Khushdil Shah
27* (14)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
2/47 (4)
Lahore Qalandars 191/4(18.4 overs)
Abdullah Shafique
65 (35)
Hasan Ali
2/37 (4)
Fakhar Zaman
47 (28)
Mir Hamza
1/32 (3.4)
The Karachi Kings' PSL odyssey comes to an end, as has our coverage of today's match. Thank you for tuning in. Join us again tomorrow for Qualifier 2, Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars. Until then, take care. Goodbye and goodnight.

Abdullah Shafique is the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings of 65 runs off 35 balls

Karachi Kings Captain David Warner: "It's been a bit of an ebb and flow tournament for us. And obviously last game wasn't our best one, and then coming in here today, we were very confident. We won the toss, elected to bat. I feel like we probably lost wickets at the wrong time, and our momentum sort of got taken away from us. I had a little bit of luck myself, but we didn't get ourselves good enough with the bat. It's probably two hundred runs par wicket. There are a lot of positives from where we were last year. And I'm just really, really proud of the group and the support staff, and our owner, he's such a humble guy, and just gives us full free rein and allows us to just do what we do, and let's play cricket with a smile on our face. And I'm just extremely proud of the guys. They turn up the training with their attitude and energy. The results didn't go our way tonight, but what we've done and what we've achieved in this time, I'm really proud. I'm looking forward to coming back, and I just want to say thanks to all the fans. And now there are some unprecedented times here. And we went home, we came back, we just wanted to put entertainment on the screens of people at home. And hopefully we're able to do that and put smiles on people's faces. And now, I love coming here and being a part of the Pakistan Super League. (Leading the team) Coming over here for the first time and being handed the captaincy. In these environments, it's about getting the guys up, having fun, and enjoying cricket for what it is. Always talk about that person at home that you know you grew up with who isn't getting that opportunity here today, and he's doing some other job, and they're proud of what you're doing. So, I just want people to have a smile on their faces. Play this game on its merits, and it's a great game, and we love it. (chance to play golf) We managed to get out to Raya. The security has been unbelievable throughout the whole tournament, and they go over and above for us, but I think the patience from the public to allow us to be able to freely move around like that. I know the road closures can be a bit painful, but without the fans being able to do that, coming out to watch us. We can't play this game that we love without the fans."

Safeer: "That brilliant chase was for the amazing Lahore fans! Well done Fakhar Shafique "

11:25 pm Fakhar Zaman started the innings with serious intent, looking to hit it all around the ground, even after losing his opening partner early. He really kept the scoreboard ticking over right from the get-go until he got holed out at deep mid-wicket for 47 runs. But then, what a partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Kusal Perera! Shafique absolutely took charge, bringing up a spectacular fifty and not allowing the Kings' bowlers to settle. He struck some beautiful shots with such fine touch, scoring a brilliant 65 runs. For the Kings' bowling unit, Hasan Ali picked up two wickets, but frankly speaking, they just lacked that X-factor with the ball tonight, and the Lahore Qalandars were simply too good with the bat on this flat pitch.

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

18.4
6
Mir Hamza to Rajapaksa, SIX runs

Seals the game with style! Banged in short-pitched ball on middle-leg, hangs back deep inside the crease and swivel pulls it towards deep fine leg, the fielder, Abbas Afridi, parries it over the ropes! There was tremendous applause from the dugout and the fans. The Lahore Qalandars keep their chances alive in the PSL season 10, while the Karachi Kings are eliminated from the tournament.

18.3
Mir Hamza to Rajapaksa, no run

Excellent line and length on the fourth stump line, makes room outside leg and tries to ramp it over third man, beaten by the extra pace and bounce off the pitch

18.2
1
Mir Hamza to Asif Ali, 1 run

Three-quarter length ball pitching outside off from around the wicket, whisked down to deep third man

Asif Ali in at number 6

MystABD: "Suddenly finding aamer jamal everywhere in the field despite not being part of the XI"

18.1
W
Mir Hamza to Perera, OUT

Swings it away straight to deep backward square leg! Hard line and length ball on the off stump line, kept a bit low on the track, stands deep inside the crease, whips it away flat-bat and picks out the substitute fielder Aamer Jamal near the ropes

Kusal Perera c sub (Aamer Jamal) b Mir Hamza 30 (24b 1x4 2x6) SR: 125

7 runs needed from 12 balls. Mir Hamza in

end of over 1814 runs
LQ: 184/3CRR: 10.22 RRR: 3.50
Kusal Perera30 (23b 1x4 2x6)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa17 (10b 2x4)
Abbas Afridi 4-0-49-0
Fawad Ali 3-0-27-1
17.6
1
Abbas Afridi to Perera, 1 run

Widish three-quarter length ball outside off, taps it gently to backward point for a single

17.5
1
Abbas Afridi to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Slight fuller length on the stumps, driven straight down the ground to long off

17.4
2
Abbas Afridi to Rajapaksa, 2 runs

Slower delivery around the wicket, pitching outside off, dances down the track and steers it through the covers, brilliant footwork skills by Aamer Jamal, slides on with his foot in front, kicks the ball away from the ropes, and the ball remains in play.

17.3
4
Abbas Afridi to Rajapaksa, FOUR runs

Low full-toss ball on the stumps, slashes with the sweet part of the bat through widish deep backward, excellent effort from Fawad, but looks like his left leg clipped the boudary ropes as he slides on and tossed the ball at Aamer Jamal

17.2
2
Abbas Afridi to Rajapaksa, 2 runs

Widish length ball outside off, slammed hard through the covers, Aamer Jamal comes around and slides on to save a boundary

17.1
4
Abbas Afridi to Rajapaksa, FOUR runs

flicks it over square leg! Loosener delivery on the pads, hangs back and whips it away, picked up the slower delivery and timed it well through the vacant square leg region

21 runs needed from 18 balls, this is surely Lahore Qalandars' match to lose. Here's Abbas

end of over 176 runs
LQ: 170/3CRR: 10.00 RRR: 7.00
Bhanuka Rajapaksa4 (5b)
Kusal Perera29 (22b 1x4 2x6)
Fawad Ali 3-0-27-1
Hasan Ali 4-0-37-2
16.6
1
Fawad Ali to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Length ball on the pads, moves away from the wicket to make room, played with soft hands to the off-side ring area

mystABD: "A bit unnecessary from Abd shafique, considering that lower middle order of qalandars is not in form" They are cruising comfortably towards victory, though.

16.5
2
Fawad Ali to Rajapaksa, 2 runs

Slight fuller length slower delivery on the legs, flicked away to widish deep square leg for a couple

16.4
Fawad Ali to Rajapaksa, no run

Extra pace and bounce deviating away from the batter outside off, stands tall inside the crease and attempts to cut it square away from the body, does not connect

16.3
1
Fawad Ali to Perera, 1 run

Tighter line and length ball on the off stump channel, slammed hard back to the bowler with the inner part of the bat, Fawad failed to collect, parries it to mid wicket and the batters complete the single

16.2
1lb
Fawad Ali to Rajapaksa, 1 leg bye

Short of a length ball down the leg, plays across the line to square leg, thuds the thigh pads and rotates the strike

16.1
1
Fawad Ali to Perera, 1 run

Flatter length ball on the pads, flicked away to deep fine leg

end of over 168 runs • 1 wicket
LQ: 164/3CRR: 10.25 RRR: 6.75
Kusal Perera27 (20b 1x4 2x6)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa1 (1b)
Hasan Ali 4-0-37-2
Abbas Afridi 3-0-35-0
15.6
1
Hasan Ali to Perera, 1 run

Short pitched ball outside off, drags it down to deep mid wicket

15.5
4
Hasan Ali to Perera, FOUR runs

Slashed through backward point! Widish length ball outside off, plays the square drive and slices it with the outside part of the bat, flies past the diving gully fielder for a boundary

15.4
Hasan Ali to Perera, no run

a tad on a length ball outside off, turns it down off the front foot to the covers

Faisal : "I agree with @Faraz. The role of opener in T20I is vastly different from other forms of cricket i.e. ODIs and Tests... Simply speaking,the longer the format - the more important it gets to remain not out till the max time."

15.3
1
Hasan Ali to Rajapaksa, 1 run

Hard line and length ball on the off stump, played with soft hands and gets off the mark with a single

Bhanuka Rajapaksa in

Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
TossKarachi Kings, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Qalandars
Abdullah Shafique
Series resultLahore Qalandars advanced
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days22 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Nasir Hussain
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
Qalandars Innings
Player NameRB
Fakhar Zaman
caught4728
Mohammad Naeem
caught1412
Abdullah Shafique
caught6535
MDKJ Perera
caught3024
PBB Rajapaksa
not out2312
Asif Ali
not out11
Extras(b 4, lb 5, w 2)
Total191(4 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
QG1072151.393
IU1064120.372
KK1064120.049
LQ1054111.036
PZ10468-0.293
MS10192-2.449
Full Table