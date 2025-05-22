Karachi Kings Captain David Warner: "It's been a bit of an ebb and flow tournament for us. And obviously last game wasn't our best one, and then coming in here today, we were very confident. We won the toss, elected to bat. I feel like we probably lost wickets at the wrong time, and our momentum sort of got taken away from us. I had a little bit of luck myself, but we didn't get ourselves good enough with the bat. It's probably two hundred runs par wicket. There are a lot of positives from where we were last year. And I'm just really, really proud of the group and the support staff, and our owner, he's such a humble guy, and just gives us full free rein and allows us to just do what we do, and let's play cricket with a smile on our face. And I'm just extremely proud of the guys. They turn up the training with their attitude and energy. The results didn't go our way tonight, but what we've done and what we've achieved in this time, I'm really proud. I'm looking forward to coming back, and I just want to say thanks to all the fans. And now there are some unprecedented times here. And we went home, we came back, we just wanted to put entertainment on the screens of people at home. And hopefully we're able to do that and put smiles on people's faces. And now, I love coming here and being a part of the Pakistan Super League. (Leading the team) Coming over here for the first time and being handed the captaincy. In these environments, it's about getting the guys up, having fun, and enjoying cricket for what it is. Always talk about that person at home that you know you grew up with who isn't getting that opportunity here today, and he's doing some other job, and they're proud of what you're doing. So, I just want people to have a smile on their faces. Play this game on its merits, and it's a great game, and we love it. (chance to play golf) We managed to get out to Raya. The security has been unbelievable throughout the whole tournament, and they go over and above for us, but I think the patience from the public to allow us to be able to freely move around like that. I know the road closures can be a bit painful, but without the fans being able to do that, coming out to watch us. We can't play this game that we love without the fans."