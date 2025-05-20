Gladiators look set for first final in six years as PSL enters playoffs stage
They meet United in Qualifier 1, while Qalandars and Kings face off in the Eliminator
PSL 2025 is nearing an end, having completed the group stages in Rawalpindi following a brief suspension two weeks ago. The game between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was an effective knockout - the most consequential of the four group games since the league's resumption. The tournament now moves to Lahore, where it will stay till the final on May 25. Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United kickstart the playoffs with Qualifier 1, while arch-rivals Qalandars and Karachi Kings face off in the Eliminator. ESPNcricinfo looks at how each team's campaign has unfolded, and what it tells us about the season's denouement.
Quetta Gladiators
There was a sliding-doors moment for Gladiators two weeks into the tournament. They had played just three games due to a quirk of the scheduling, having lost two convincingly, and were on track to make it three losses in four against Kings. Kings needed 66 runs off the remaining 69 balls with nine wickets in hand when the Gladiators bowlers somehow found a second wind. Gladiators eventually pulled out a five-run win, which forced the Kings captain David Warner to remark that his side had handed the opposition the game.
Catalysed, Gladiators have become an unstoppable behemoth since. They won all their remaining completed matches, finishing three points clear of the field at the top of the table. Abrar Ahmed has been arguably the best legspinner this season, second on the wickets charts with an economy rate under 7.50. Mohammad Amir and Khurram Shahzad have each made match-winning contributions, while Faheem Ashraf has rediscovered some of his better all-round form.
At the top, captain Saud Shakeel opening the batting is arguably a point of weakness, but there is significant power hitting among Gladiators' ranks elsewhere. Finn Allen and Rilee Rossouw will return for the playoffs, while local players Hasan Nawaz and Khawaja Nafay can inflict damage in their own right. With two bites at a spot in the final, Gladiators look well-poised for a first final since they won their only title six years ago.
Islamabad United
Maybe what separates United's genius from their madness is just hindsight. The defending champions were heavily criticised for throwing away their momentum after they appeared to be running away with the league after winning their first five matches. They then rested five players for the sixth game, and duly got pounded by Qalandars. That lightning in a bottle they had captured suddenly gone, United lost four on the bounce, and were in slight danger of missing out on the playoffs altogether.
The break, though, has done them good. The old United was back in its full pomp in a dismantling of Kings that saw them claim a place in the qualifier alongside Gladiators. In this kind of form, there is perhaps no side that can truly live with United.
Alex Hales showed himself to be the perfect replacement with Colin Munro no longer available, and alongside Sahibzada Farhan, forms arguably the best opening combination in the league. Shadab Khan is having another excellent all-round season, while no bowler with as many wickets as Imad Wasim is nearly as economical as his 7.06. With Ben Dwarshuis, Tymal Mills and Salman Irshad as the frontline quicks, United's weakness perhaps lies in the absence of a truly premium fast bowler, but they have plenty of cover elsewhere to compensate. United are a team that can blow hot and cold, though Monday, when they thumped 251 batting first against Kings, suggests, ominously for the league, that there will be more of the former than the latter.
Karachi Kings
Kings missed out on each of the last three playoffs, so there's progress already. It has been something of a stop-start season as Kings alternated between wins and losses for the first six games, before doing just enough to secure passage to the playoffs ahead of the league's temporary suspension. The hammering at United's hands, though, was a reminder of the gap that exists between Kings' average performances and the very best at the top of the league.
Kings have never truly managed to build up a head of steam this season, and just as they strung three wins together, they found themselves railroaded into the Eliminator by United. Their top three is as imposing as any in the league, with Warner, who has taken to the PSL and this Kings project, with surprising enthusiasm. Tim Seifert and James Vince, the second-highest run-scorer this season, flank him. Mohammad Nabi is the most economical spinner, while Abbas Afridi is the highest wicket-taker, and Hasan Ali is not far behind, even if they have tended to be expensive.
It is Kings' domestic core in the middle order, though, that may expose a soft underbelly. Khushdil Shah has exploded into life from time to time, but there is an air of vulnerability beyond the top three which Kings haven't quite shaken off. It is what led to that infamous collapse against Gladiators early in the season, and, on Monday against United, Kings lost seven wickets for 34 runs - they went from 80 for 1 to 114 for 8 - to seal their fate.
Lahore Qalandars
Qalandars came within one match of exiting in the first round for the seventh time in ten years, but produced a clutch performance in a rain-shortened game to ward off that fate. Much like Kings, Qalandars' season has waxed and waned. Consistency has proved elusive, but enough individuals in their squad have come up with performances when points on the board were needed.
Qalandars remain heavily dependent on the timeless Fakhar Zaman, the third-highest run-scorer in the league; he has a superior strike rate to the top two. After an uncertain start, his opening partner Mohammad Naeem's flashes of brilliance give Qalandars firepower up top without needing to turn to overseas players. Rounding off the domestic top three is Abdullah Shafique, who also ranks among the top eight for runs. Throw in a strike rate of 147.15, and flying powerplay starts are almost guaranteed.
Qalandars' major worry lies at the other end. Their charge to successive PSL titles came courtesy of a world-class bowling attack in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Rashid Khan. They still have three of those four, but none has proved remotely as effective. Haris' economy is a staggering 10.66, the highest of all specialist bowlers in the tournament.
Qalandars have also been most affected by player departures. Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza, all key contributors at various stages, will not be available during the playoffs, and though the Qalandars have drafted in Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, it remains to be seen whether those shoes have been filled.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000