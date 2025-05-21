Matches (8)
United vs Gladiators, Qualifier 1 at Lahore, PSL, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 1 (N), Lahore, May 21, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
United
L
L
L
L
W
Gladiators
W
NR
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 18:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 394 Runs • 39.4 Avg • 154.5 SR
IU7 M • 216 Runs • 36 Avg • 144.96 SR
QG10 M • 317 Runs • 63.4 Avg • 159.29 SR
9 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 175.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 15 Wkts • 9.37 Econ • 12 SR
IU7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 11.69 SR
QG10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 14.6 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 10.97 Econ • 10.42 SR
Squad
IU
QG
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
