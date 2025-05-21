Matches (8)
United vs Gladiators, Qualifier 1 at Lahore, PSL, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (N), Lahore, May 21, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Quetta GladiatorsQuetta Gladiators
10721151.393
2
Islamabad UnitedIslamabad United
10640120.372
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 18:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 394 Runs • 39.4 Avg • 154.5 SR
C Munro
7 M • 216 Runs • 36 Avg • 144.96 SR
Hasan Nawaz
10 M • 317 Runs • 63.4 Avg • 159.29 SR
RR Rossouw
9 M • 234 Runs • 39 Avg • 175.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JO Holder
8 M • 15 Wkts • 9.37 Econ • 12 SR
Shadab Khan
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 11.69 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 14.6 SR
Faheem Ashraf
10 M • 14 Wkts • 10.97 Econ • 10.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IU
QG
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Hunain Shah 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Mohammad Faiq 
-
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League

