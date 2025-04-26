Warner: 'Handing the opposition the game is just not acceptable'

Karachi Kings captain David Warner has criticised his side for "handing the opposition the game" after Quetta Gladiators came back to seal victory from a position of near-certain defeat. In pursuit of 143, the Kings sat pretty at 77 for 1 in the ninth over before a spectacular collapse saw them slump to 115 for 8 in the 18th. There was little by way of attacking intent from any player once opener Tim Seifert, who had flown out of the blocks and struck an authoritative 47 off 26 balls, fell in the 12th over to Mohammad Wasim.

This lack of intent disappointed Warner the most. "Tonight just wasn't good enough," he said in an interview immediately after the game, which Karachi lost by five runs. "I don't mind losing if you're fighting but handing the opposition the game is just not acceptable. We didn't take any positive approaches there. When you lose 4 for 11 in 6 or 7 overs [5 for 14 in 4.4 overs], you're not going to win too many games if you're not applying pressure. I don't think they bowled particularly well in that area, I think we just were a little bit complacent and we lost wickets in clumps."

Related Gladiators bowlers turn tables on Kings to defend 142

It has been a stuttering campaign for the Kings, who brought Warner in as their marquee signing and appointed him captain. The Kings are looking to revert a slide that has seen them eliminated before reaching the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. There have been improvements this season with the Kings squarely within the playoffs places, but they have alternated wins and losses with three of each in their first six games.

Part of that has been down to a bowling attack that has occasionally been exceptionally effective, as it was at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. "We will look at the positives with our bowling unit," Warner said. "They've been exceptional last few games and couldn't be any prouder of the way that they've executed, especially in the powerplay.

"I thought the wicket was fantastic. I don't think 142 and 137 [reflects] the wicket at all. I think it's a 170-180 wicket. To bowl them out for 142 was exceptional."

Warner called on his team to replicate what he feels they have done across the tournament so far, even in games they have come up short in. "It's about assessing what we are doing well," he said. "Batting-wise, it's simple in that we weren't positive. The last few games when we've won games, we've been very, very positive. Even when we've lost, we've been positive, so we need to look at where we're missing the mark a little bit."