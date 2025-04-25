Matches (5)
Kings vs Gladiators, 15th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (N), Lahore, April 25, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
W
L
W
L
W
Gladiators
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KK10 M • 312 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 141.17 SR
KK10 M • 260 Runs • 26 Avg • 125 SR
10 M • 300 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 126.58 SR
10 M • 148 Runs • 16.44 Avg • 127.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KK10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 14.5 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.59 Econ • 12.75 SR
QG10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 14.11 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
KK
QG
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|25 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
