Kings vs Gladiators, 15th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Lahore, April 25, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
10 M • 312 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 141.17 SR
TL Seifert
10 M • 260 Runs • 26 Avg • 125 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 300 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 126.58 SR
RR Rossouw
10 M • 148 Runs • 16.44 Avg • 127.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 14.5 SR
Abbas Afridi
5 M • 8 Wkts • 9.59 Econ • 12.75 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 14.11 SR
AJ Hosein
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KK
QG
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Fawad Ali 
Bowler
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Riazullah 
Batter
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Saad Baig 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days25 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Gous cuts loose to help Islamabad United maintain unbeaten PSL run

There was a heated exchanged between Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed during the chase

Yasir Khan's blistering 87 helps Multan Sultans open their account

Sultans posted 228, and no Lahore Qalandars batter converted a start as the innings petered out for 195

Campher replaces Motie for Multan Sultans; Short out for United

Matthew Short has not recovered from an injury he picked during the Champions Trophy and Islamabad United are yet to name a replacement

Khushdil, Warner help Kings seal last-over thriller

Warner top-scored with 60 while Khushdil chipped in both bat and ball for Kings

Salman Agha: Pakistan players 'need to become superstars' for PSL to grow

Pakistan captain opens up about wanting to be an "all-format player", his role at Islamabad and how he reinvented himself in T20 cricket

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU550102.342
KK5326-0.215
LQ42241.095
PZ4132-0.844
QG3122-0.917
MS5142-1.764
Full Table