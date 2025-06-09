Matches (24)
Chepauk vs Nellai, 6th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 09, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Chepauk Super Gillies FlagChepauk Super Gillies
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

What will be the toss result?
CSG Win & Bat
NRK Win & Bat
CSG Win & Bowl
NRK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Chepauk Super GilliesChepauk Super Gillies
110022.225
3
Nellai Royal KingsNellai Royal Kings
110020.529
Ground time: 07:27
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days9 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
