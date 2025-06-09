Matches (24)
Chepauk vs Nellai, 6th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 09, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Squad
CSG
NRK
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|9 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better