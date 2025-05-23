Shafique powers Lahore Qalandars into Qualifier 2

Lahore Qalandars 191 for 4 (Shafique 65, Fakhar 47) beat Karachi Kings 190 for 8 (Warner 75, Rauf 3-35) by six wickets

David Warner 's 75 had earlier kept Kings in the game, but on a good batting surface supporting contributions were few and far between. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Qalandars with figures of 3 for 35, but it was the pressure exerted by the spinners through the middle that derailed Kings' innings.

In fact most of Qalandars' battle wounds were self inflicted, with them dropping Warner twice - the nadir of an abysmal fielding performance - but once the chase began, all that was swiftly forgotten.

Fakhar set the tone, before Shafique expertly broke the chase with a pair of game-breaking partnerships. He was visibly upset at not being able to see the game through, but by the time he was dismissed the contest was as good as done.

Fakhar sets it up for Shafique

Fakhar continued his rich vein of form at the top of the order, this time rollicking 47 off 28 to give Qalandars the ideal start to their chase. Thirty-eight of those runs came in boundaries, and propelled him to a healthy strike rate of 167.85

But while Fakhar was in full flight, his team-mates trundled along closer to the ground. For a while it seemed Qalandars might fail to capitalise on Fakhar's platform - despite his innings, they were scoring at less than the required 10 an over

Enter Shafique, who alongside Kusal Perera, set about putting together an 83-run stand, which essentially turned the game in Qalandars' favour. Perera, usually a dominant figure in the middle, identified early the mood Shafique was in and simply focused on turning over the strike. Shafique fulfilled his role, finding boundaries when required to keep Qalandars within touching distance of the required scoring rate, before settling in and upping the ante. It took an outstanding grab from a backpedaling James Vince to dismiss him, but by then the requirement had been brought down to 33 off 28.

David Warner top-scored for Karachi Kings with 75 • PCB

Qalandars blow hot and cold

During the pitch report, 200 was deemed a par score, so having restricted Kings to 190, one would assume Qalandars would have been relatively happy with their first innings having been asked to chase. Well, yes and no.

On a fairly belting track, Qalandars would have been forgiven for thinking they'd given Kings an unnecessary lifeline in an innings that the Kings were in danger of letting flounder. On most days the two drops off Warner - on 47 and 61 - would be bad enough, but those were just the most egregious of the four dropped catches in the innings. Add to this four no-balls and the resulting free hits, 12 wides and countless examples of sloppy fielding, and there is an argument that Qalandars might have been able to cut Kings' score by at least 20%.

But despite one of the worst fielding efforts of this PSL, Qalandars' bowlers stuck to their tasks diligently. Rauf was the pick of the bunch with his three wickets, while Mohammed Naeem's three overs went for just 15 - both bowlers though were guilty of dropping a chance each, and having a chance spilled off their bowling.

Middle overs make the difference

After weathering a Warner-led rapid start, in which Kings were ticking along at quicker than 10 an over inside the powerplay, Qalandars dragged things back through the middle overs courtesy some tight overs of spin from Naeem and Shakib Al Hasan - a period that might have been even better, had Qalandars simply held on to their chances.

But even with those dropped catches, Kings lost four wickets through overs 7-16, while scoring just 74 runs. They managed to raise their scoring at the death to put forward a fighting total, but it always seemed a little short.