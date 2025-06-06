Matches (15)
India A vs Eng Lions, 2nd unofficial Test at Northampton, ENG-A vs IND-A, Jun 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
2nd unofficial Test, Northampton, June 06 - 09, 2025, India A tour of England
PrevNext

Day 1 - Eng Lions chose to field.

Current RR: 3.84
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/1 (3.40)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Tanush Kotian* 
(rhb)
5310016.122 (19b)5 (24b)
Anshul Kamboj 
(rhb)
116006.250 (10b)1 (16b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Farhan Ahmed 
(ob)
1435213.7154418 - 3 - 22 - 1
Tom Haines 
(rm)
501913.8021205 - 0 - 19 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
381814120*42.19
244344614.97
MatWktsBBIAve
11367/14026.25
82273/5049.67
Partnership: 5 Runs, 3.3 Ov (RR: 1.42) Last BatNitish Kumar Reddy 34 (57b) FOW314/7 (79.3 Ov)
1
82nd
1
1nb
81st
80th
1
1nb
W
2nb
1
79th
Match centre Ground time: 23:18
Scores: K Vairavan
end of over 831 run
IND-A: 319/7CRR: 3.84 
Anshul Kamboj1 (16b)
Tanush Kotian5 (31b)
Farhan Ahmed 14-3-52-1
Tom Haines 5-0-19-1
82.6
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.5
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.4
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.3
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.2
1
Farhan Ahmed to Kotian, 1 run
82.1
Farhan Ahmed to Kotian, no run
end of over 822 runs
IND-A: 318/7CRR: 3.87 
Anshul Kamboj1 (12b)
Tanush Kotian4 (29b)
Tom Haines 5-0-19-1
Farhan Ahmed 13-3-51-1
81.6
Haines to Kamboj, no run
81.5
Haines to Kamboj, no run
81.4
Haines to Kamboj, no run
81.3
1
Haines to Kotian, 1 run
81.3
1nb
Haines to Kotian, (no ball)
81.2
Haines to Kotian, no run
81.1
Haines to Kotian, no run
end of over 81Maiden
IND-A: 316/7CRR: 3.90 
Anshul Kamboj1 (9b)
Tanush Kotian3 (25b)
Farhan Ahmed 13-3-51-1
Tom Haines 4-0-17-1
80.6
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.5
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.4
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.3
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.2
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.1
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
end of over 805 runs • 1 wicket
IND-A: 316/7CRR: 3.95 
Tanush Kotian3 (25b)
Anshul Kamboj1 (3b)
Tom Haines 4-0-17-1
Farhan Ahmed 12-2-51-1
79.6
Haines to Kotian, no run
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
TK Kotian
5 runs (31)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
2 runs
0 four0 six
Control
77%
A Kamboj
1 run (16)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
1 run
0 four0 six
Control
81%
Current bowlers
Farhan Ahmed
O
14
M
3
R
52
W
1
ECO
3.71
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
TJ Haines
O
5
M
0
R
19
W
1
ECO
3.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia A
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
7 (15)
28 (41)
17 (26)
KL RahulAR Easwaran
1 (10)
12 (23)
11 (13)
KK NairKL Rahul
40 (71)
86 (139)
39 (68)
KL RahulDC Jurel
64 (72)
121 (159)
52 (87)
KL RahulK Nitish Kumar Reddy
5 (3)
5 (8)
0 (5)
SN ThakurK Nitish Kumar Reddy
19 (34)
33 (57)
9 (23)
TK KotianK Nitish Kumar Reddy
3 (24)
29 (53)
25 (29)
TK KotianA Kamboj
2 (7)
5* (23)
1 (16)
View more stats
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
TossEngland Lions, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days6,7,8,9, June 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
David Millns
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
Language
English
India A Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
lbw1726
KL Rahul
caught116168
AR Easwaran
lbw1113
KK Nair
lbw4071
DC Jurel
bowled5287
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
bowled3457
SN Thakur
lbw1934
TK Kotian
not out531
A Kamboj
not out116
Extras(b 12, lb 7, nb 5)
Total319(7 wkts; 83 ovs)
<1 / 3>