Matches (15)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
India A vs Eng Lions, 2nd unofficial Test at Northampton, ENG-A vs IND-A, Jun 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
2nd unofficial Test, Northampton, June 06 - 09, 2025, India A tour of England
Current RR: 3.84
• Last 10 ov (RR): 34/1 (3.40)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|5
|31
|0
|0
|16.12
|2 (19b)
|5 (24b)
(rhb)
|1
|16
|0
|0
|6.25
|0 (10b)
|1 (16b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|14
|3
|52
|1
|3.71
|54
|4
|1
|8 - 3 - 22 - 1
(rm)
|5
|0
|19
|1
|3.80
|21
|2
|0
|5 - 0 - 19 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|38
|1814
|120*
|42.19
|24
|434
|46
|14.97
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|11
|36
|7/140
|26.25
|82
|27
|3/50
|49.67
Partnership: 5 Runs, 3.3 Ov (RR: 1.42) • Last Bat: Nitish Kumar Reddy 34 (57b) • FOW: 314/7 (79.3 Ov)
•
•
•
•
1
•
82nd
•
•
•
1
1nb
•
•
81st
•
•
•
•
•
•
80th
•
1
1nb
•
W
•
2nb
1
79th
•
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 23:18Scores: K Vairavan
end of over 831 run
IND-A: 319/7CRR: 3.84
Anshul Kamboj1 (16b)
Tanush Kotian5 (31b)
Farhan Ahmed 14-3-52-1
Tom Haines 5-0-19-1
82.6
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.5
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.4
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.3
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
82.2
1
Farhan Ahmed to Kotian, 1 run
82.1
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kotian, no run
end of over 822 runs
IND-A: 318/7CRR: 3.87
Anshul Kamboj1 (12b)
Tanush Kotian4 (29b)
Tom Haines 5-0-19-1
Farhan Ahmed 13-3-51-1
81.6
•
Haines to Kamboj, no run
81.5
•
Haines to Kamboj, no run
81.4
•
Haines to Kamboj, no run
81.3
1
Haines to Kotian, 1 run
81.3
1nb
Haines to Kotian, (no ball)
81.2
•
Haines to Kotian, no run
81.1
•
Haines to Kotian, no run
end of over 81Maiden
IND-A: 316/7CRR: 3.90
Anshul Kamboj1 (9b)
Tanush Kotian3 (25b)
Farhan Ahmed 13-3-51-1
Tom Haines 4-0-17-1
80.6
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.5
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.4
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.3
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.2
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
80.1
•
Farhan Ahmed to Kamboj, no run
end of over 805 runs • 1 wicket
IND-A: 316/7CRR: 3.95
Tanush Kotian3 (25b)
Anshul Kamboj1 (3b)
Tom Haines 4-0-17-1
Farhan Ahmed 12-2-51-1
79.6
•
Haines to Kotian, no run
Commentary Feedback
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
5 runs (31)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
2 runs
0 four0 six
Control
77%
1 run (16)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
1 run
0 four0 six
Control
81%
Current bowlers
O
14
M
3
R
52
W
1
ECO
3.71
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
O
5
M
0
R
19
W
1
ECO
3.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
Partnerships
India A
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
7 (15)
17 (26)
28 (41)
KL RahulAR Easwaran
1 (10)
11 (13)
12 (23)
KK NairKL Rahul
40 (71)
39 (68)
86 (139)
KL RahulDC Jurel
64 (72)
52 (87)
121 (159)
KL RahulK Nitish Kumar Reddy
5 (3)
0 (5)
5 (8)
SN ThakurK Nitish Kumar Reddy
19 (34)
9 (23)
33 (57)
TK KotianK Nitish Kumar Reddy
3 (24)
25 (29)
29 (53)
TK KotianA Kamboj
2 (7)
1 (16)
5* (23)
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Toss
|England Lions, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|6,7,8,9, June 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
Language
English
Match Coverage
Disciplined Rahul begins England tour with a ton
After the early fall of Jaiswal and Easwaran, the responsibility quickly piled on Rahul after Lions captain James Rew put India A in to bat
Live - Rahul 116, Jurel 52 headline opening day for India A
Your one-stop destination for all the updates during India's tours of England this summer
Tongue, Woakes to play for Lions with one eye on first Test
Woakes took six wickets in his recent county comeback from an ankle injury while Tongue featured in England's innings win over Zimbabwe
India A Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|17
|26
|caught
|116
|168
|lbw
|11
|13
|lbw
|40
|71
|bowled
|52
|87
|bowled
|34
|57
|lbw
|19
|34
|not out
|5
|31
|not out
|1
|16
|Extras
|(b 12, lb 7, nb 5)
|Total
|319(7 wkts; 83 ovs)
<1 / 3>