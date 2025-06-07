Disciplined Rahul begins England tour with a ton

India A 319 for 7 (Rahul 116, Jurel 52, Woakes 3-50, Hill 2-56) vs England Lions

He committed the first mistake after 273 minutes. Leaning into, but playing away from the body, KL Rahul went swinging at a good-length delivery from England Lions seamer George Hill. The ball was seaming away, well outside off stump, and Rahul thought he could get away. The thick outside edge, though, was pouched brilliantly with a reverse cup by Emilio Gay at second slip.

Rahul cursed himself instantly. His first lapse in concentration brought to an end what was otherwise a carefully crafted century on his first day of the English summer . After his impressive showings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Rahul was locked in to start as one half of India's opening pair alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for the England tour.

Four years later, Rahul has once again started another England tour with a century. This time he walked out as an opener. After the early dismissals of Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran, the onus was on Rahul after Lions captain James Rew put India A in to bat for the second match in a row. However, unlike Canterbury , where the ball had to be "smashed in" (in the words of Lions' centurion Tom Haines) to get any purchase, Northampton was overcast and the pitch was green, offering good carry.

The England fast-bowling pair of Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue shared the new ball after they were added to the Lions squad to test their fitness with an eye on the Leeds Test. While Tongue was wayward in his first spell from the David Capel end, Woakes used the conditions to his advantage. His spell of 6-2-8-2 was incisive, allowing no respite to the batters. He found sharp movement in the air and off the seam as he kept the batters on high alert at all times.

Rahul, though, met discipline with discipline. Playing late, keeping the bat close to the body, meeting the ball under the eye, not rushing into strokes - all these are the nuts and bolts of Rahul the Test batter - home or away, seaming or spinning pitches. Cover drives and pulls were the standout strokes for Rahul, who also played with soft hands to steer, flick and glance to thwart Lions bowlers.

But there is no respite for a batter in seaming English conditions. Having looked so much in command, Rahul was tempted by Hill to lunge at a length delivery that was seaming away, playing away from the body as the thick outside edge went straight to the hands of the second slip.

Post lunch, he had survived a probing spell from Tongue, who rushed him first with a delivery that kicked up. Rahul defended uncomfortably as the inside edge trickled to fine leg; in the same over, Tongue nearly induced an edge from his hanging bat but Rahul had kept his eyes on the ball to survive. With ten minutes to tea, Rahul charged Lions offspinner Farhan Ahmed, brother of England legspinner Rehan, for the first six of the match. The century soon followed with Rahul upping the scoring tempo as he punched cover and square drives, stepped back swiftly to cuts and used soft hands to glance and flick without any fuss.