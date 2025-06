Gill and Sai Sudharsan to miss second England Lions vs India A game

For India A, Akash Deep will also be available for selection. The fast bowler suffered a back injury after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, but was declared fit in early April after which he played in IPL 2025 for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While Akash Deep was in Canterbury during the first unofficial "Test" too, he mainly trained with the squad, bowling in short stints during the breaks across the four days.