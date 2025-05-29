Matches (15)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
2nd unofficial Test, Northampton, June 06 - 09, 2025, India A tour of England
PrevNext

Day 1 - Eng Lions chose to field.

Current RR: 3.84
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/1 (3.40)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
Day 1 Blog
News
Photos
Playing XI
Bet
Updated 4 hrs ago • Published 29-May-2025

Live - Rahul 116, Jurel 52 headline opening day for India A

By ESPNcricinfo staff

Rahul and Jurel the highlights on Day 1

The day comes to a close with India A on 319 for 7. KL Rahul, opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, played out a probing opening spell from Chris Woakes to score a chanceless 116, with his first real misjudgement leading to his dismissal. Facing two of the bowlers who could feauture in the opening Test, Rahul will be happy with that performance.
While Karun Nair followed up on his double-century from the first unofficial Test with a 40, Dhruv Jurel was the other standout performer for India A as he registered his third consecutive half-century on tour. He made 52 and formed a 121-run stand with Rahul, before both of them were dismissed by George Hill.
For England Lions, Woakes was the star, dismissing Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nair.
1
1

Nitish Kumar Reddy counterattacks

Shortly after play resumes, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had started watchfully, decides to counterattack. He gets two back-to-back boundaries off Tom Haines before going 4, 2, 4 against Farhan Ahmed. The flurry of hits takes India A past 300.
However, not long after, Reddy is knocked over by Haines for 34 off 56. India A are 314 for 7.
For a more detailed report, check out Nagraj Gollapudi's day wrap.
4
1

Play to resume at 6.15pm local

The rain has stopped and umpires have inspected the pitch. Play will resume at 18.15 local time, which is about eight minutes from now. Play will stretch to 19.20 local. It was originally scheduled to be played till 18.59 local.
1

Rain arrives after Thakur wicket

Farhan Ahmed gets his wicket as he traps Shardul Thakur lbw. Thakur looked to sweep and missed, but was unhappy with the decision. He walks off for 19 off 34, with Tanush Kotian joining Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease.
Reddy has been watchful, batting on 9 off 34. Meanwhile, the floodlights are on with the skies getting darker.
However, rain returns, forcing the players off the field, with covers coming on.
1
2
1
2

Rahul's chanceless ton

Nagraj Gollapudi writes on Rahul's century (with an update on his dismissal):
In 2021 KL Rahul stared the England tour with a century in the warm-up match against County Select XI. Though that ton had come in the middle order, Rahul would open with Rohit Sharma and play a significant role in India’s success across the first two Tests including getting his name on the Honors Board at Lord’s where he won the Player-of-the-Match award for his first-innings century.
Four years later, Rahul has once again started another England tour with a century. This time he did walk out as a regular opener, a postion he is expected to perform in across the five-Test series. Having worked out the modus operandi of how to bat under overcast and seaming conditions against a wobbly Dukes ball, Rahul was unruffled through day as he raised his bat late afternoon to a chanceless century. Playing late, keeping the bat close to the body, meeting the ball under the eye, not rushing into strokes – all these are the nuts and bolts of Rahul the Test batter – home or away, seaming or spinning pitches. Cover drives and pulls were the standout strokes for Rahul, who also played with soft hands to steer, flick, glance to thwart every Lions bowler.
But there is no respite for a batter in seaming English conditions. Rahul understands that better than any batter in the Indian squad having been sucked in to making errors during the latter part of the 2021 series. Having looked so much in command, he was tempted by Hill to lunge at a length delivery that was seaming away – Rahul’s mistake, playing away from the body as the thick outside edge went straight to the hands of the second slip. Rahul cursed himself instantly knowing all the hard work of 273 minutes was nullified by the first lapse in his concentration.
13
11
3
1

Rahul out for 116

Oh, dear. KL Rahul steers George Hill fine on the off side for a boundary that was easy on the eyes but then goes driving after a full ball outside the off stump and gets a thick edge that was snaffled up at second slip. Rahul falls for 116 as Hill removes both set batters in the space of three deliveries.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur at the crease now.
2
2
3

End of Jurel

A length ball seams in from outside off and goes through the gap between Dhruv Jurel's bat and pad as he defends down the wrong line. It's a first wicket in the match for George Hill.
Jurel's scores in the two unofficial Tests so far read: 94, 53*, 52
2
4
1
1

Century for Rahul!

KL Rahul racked up a century shortly after the tea break. He glanced Chris Woakes down the leg side to move to 99 before a single brought up the landmark. Dhruv Jurel, who began the session with back-to-back boundaries off Woakes, hit George Hill for another boundary to bring up his half-century off 66 balls. This is Jurel's third consecutive fifty over the two unofficial Tests.
8
2
3

Rahul 93* at tea

Tea India A 213 for 3 (Rahul 93*, Jurel 37*, Nair 40, Woakes 3-30) vs England Lions
Chris Woakes picked up a third wicket by trapping Karun Nair lbw, but the second session in Northampton belonged to KL Rahul, who has moved within seven runs of a century. Rahul hit 12 fours and a six, picking up tempo after being watchful until he got to his half-century.
When 17-year-old Farhan Ahmed, brother of England legspinner Rehan, was introduced into the attack, Rahul went after him, hitting him for a four down and then the only six of the match so far.
Dhruv Jurel, at the other end, has also ticked along nicely with four boundaries en route to 37 off 60, with the fourth-wicket partnership at 87, just one run more than the previous stand, between Rahul and Nair. Jurel is carrying on the good form from the first unofficial Test, where he scored 94 and 53 not out.
For England Lions, Woakes' good performance will be a major boost as he is set to be part of the attack in the first Test in Leeds. Woakes trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw in the first session, and in his second spell after lunch, consigned Nair to the same fate, 10 runs short of a fifty.
4
1
2
1

Nair adapts to conditions

Here's what Nagraj Gollapudi, who is at the ground, has to say about Karun Nair's innings today:
Before flying to London on Thursday, India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave a strong pat on the back to Karun Nair, praising the former Karnataka captain, who currently plays for Vidarbha, for carrying the flag for domestic cricket. Gambhir also said that Nair’s experience would come in handy and if he was selected during the England Test series he would get a long run. Nair earned such a flying endorsement on the back of his double century in Canterbury. Today Nair once again quickly adapted to the conditions which are familiar to him having played last year for Northamptonshire in county cricket.
After a quiet start, Nair picked some easy runs encashing scoring opportunities especially post lunch when Woakes and Tongue offered him width and driveable lengths. However Nair was tested by the movement Woakes got in his second spell after lunch when he moved to the David Capel End (previously called Wantage Road). Woakes also shifted the third slip closer to the gully, sensing Nair’s keenness to score past point against wide deliveries and anything remotely fuller on the off stump. Nair became fidgety on scrutiny as Woakes nearly induced an outside edge with late seam movement.
Next delivery Woakes rapped the back pad of Nair who might have felt a bit disappointed after the umpire upheld the lbw appeal thinking the ball might have missed the leg stump considering the England seamer had delivered from wide of the crease. Nair shook his head, but he would also be happy to take the learnings which would come handy as the opening Test draws closer.
3
1
4

Fifty for Rahul

KL Rahul is enjoying a good start to his tour of England, with a half-century in his first innings. He gets to his fifty off 102 deliveries and four balls later laces a gorgeous cover drive for a boundary off fast bowler George Hill.
8
5
7
1

Woakes gets his third!

An 86-run stand for India A is broken by Chris Woakes, who gets his third lbw victim by trapping Karun Nair in front. It was a perfect riposte after Nair hit him for a boundary that took him to 40. KL Rahul, meanwhile, is closing in on a half-century, unbeaten on 47. He is joined at the crease by Dhruv Jurel who is quick to get off the mark with a brace.
Picked in the squad for the first Test, Woakes will be happy with the wickets of three batters who are part of India's squad. While Abhimanyu Easwaran is unlikely to be in India's XI, Yashasvi Jaiswal is certain to open and Nair, making a comeback, has bolstered his chances of getting picked in the middle order with his double-century in the first unofficial Test.
3
2
2

India A reach 75 for 2 at lunch

Lunch India A 75 for 2 (Rahul 26*, Jaiswal 17, Woakes 2-8) vs England Lions
The ball swung around in conditions primed for swing bowling and Chris Woakes made full use of it, getting rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran relatively early on the opening day. Jaiswal fell on 17 off 26 balls to a full-length ball that swung into him sharply, while the India A captain was trapped plumb in front soon after. Rain also made an appearance, and briefly halted play for about 25 minutes. Despite the conditions ripe for swing bowling, KL Rahul, back in the team for the second unofficial Test, showed good technique. He was patient, left the ball well and rotated the strike whenever the opportunity rose. At lunch, Rahul was unbeaten on 26 off 58 balls with three fours. With him was his former Karnataka team-mate Karun Nair, who showed his wares against the moving ball as he went to lunch unbeaten on 16. For Lions, Woakes picked both wickets to fall so far, conceding just eight runs in his six overs with three maidens.
4
2
4

And, we're back

Nagraj Gollapudi has just pinged that the rain has relented and the teams are coming back to the middle. We should see some play pretty soon. It could be a tricky few minutes for the two India A batters, KL Rahul and Karun Nair, who will have to start afresh.
7
1
3

Woakes sends back Easwaran for 11

From Nagraj Gollapudi: Having avoided getting out for a duck, Abhimanyu Easwaran, the India A captain, couldn’t utilise the opportunity for long. Woakes and Tongue put Easwaran under constant scrutiny, attacking his stumps. He was getting opened up with his head falling away as he tried to defend, but was soon defeated by the classic Woakes trick. Coming from slightly wider of the crease, Woakes pitched on a good length, a delivery Easwaran might have felt would go down leg but instead seamed into his front pad upon pitching and catching him plumb in front of the stumps. This is the second failure for Easwaran in three innings so far in the last week, having gotten out lbw in the first innings in Canterbury for a single-digit score.
2
1
4

Rain stops play in Northampton

A shower almost out of nowhere and off go the players, ducking for cover. The hovercraft is out as well. It started as a mild shower, but the intensity has increased. The pitch is firmly under the covers now. And, just as I typed that, Nagraj has sent in an update that play could get underway soon as the rain has stopped and the groundsmen are getting ready to move the hover cover off the pitch
3
1
7

Jaiswal falls into Woakes trap

Nagraj Gollapudi is set in nice and early in Northampton and sends this in: Overcast conditions. Seam. Dukes swinging. All those factors make cricket in the English summer unique and challenging. Yashasvai Jaiswal got easy runs, including a second-innings half century on a benign surface in the first unofficial Test in Canterbury last week. Early on Friday, the Indian left-hander showed that the green and seaming pitch under cloudy skies in Northampton was not going to deter his drive to go for runs. A long hop from Josh Tongue, who was sharing the new ball with fellow England team-mate Chris Woakes, was slapped for four.
However, on 11, Jaiswal nearly paid the price for going out swinging his blade at a slightly fuller delivery from Woakes that was angling away. Jaiswal, thinking it was within his stride, attempted to drive without moving closer to the pitch of the delivery and wafted at empty air but was lucky to get away. But Jaiswal is not the brooding kind. In the very next over, Tongue overpitched on his legs and Jaiswal flicked him for an easy four. Tongue responded well by darting an 85mph yorker, which the Indian opener was alert to and dug out well.
However, Woakes, who was bowling from the Lyn Wilson Centre end, was posing several questions as he found his rhythm straightaway from the first delivery. In his fourth over, he swung the ball into Jaiswal’s pad, and Woakes’ convincing appeal got the nod from the umpire.
Jaiswal couldn’t believe he was out, probably suspecting the ball was never going to hit the leg stump. There could've been another jolt for India A had George Hill, at second slip, not made a mess of a simple catch the very next ball after Abhimanyu Easwaran went chasing a fuller-length away seaming delivery.
1
4

Welcome from Northampton

Hello and welcome to the second unofficial Test between India A and England Lions, which will be played in Northampton. The first game in Canterbury ended in a draw but there were some positives for India A, particularly for the batters. Karun Nair strengthened his case with a classy double ton in the first innings, while Dhruv Jurel struck twin fifties as both teams piled on the runs on a flat surface.
What to expect from the second game? England Lions have won the toss and will field. The match is set to start on time. For India, KL Rahul is back and will open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the bowling unit, Tanush Kotian, and Khaleel Ahmed, so is Tushar Deshpande in place of Mukesh. Chris Woakes, meanwhile, has the new ball for Lions as he bowls to Jaiswal. Lions have also brought in pacer Josh Tongue for this game, who will share the new ball with Woakes.
England Lions 1 Tom Haines, 2 Ben McKinney, 3 Emilio Gay, 4 Jordan Cox, 5 James Rew (capt and wk), 6 Max Holden, 7 George Hill, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Farhan Ahmed, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Eddie Jack
India A 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), 4 Karun Nair, 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Tanush Kotian, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Anshul Kamboj, 11 Khaleel Ahmed
3
1
1

Rahul, Jaiswal to open in second unofficial Test

KL Rahul will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second unofficial Test between England Lions and India A, which starts in Northampton from Friday. While Rahul will replace Sarfaraz Khan, India A will have two changes to the bowling attack that played the first Test in Canterbury: Left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed replaces Harshit Rana while Mumbai off spinning allrounder Tanush Kotian will take the place of Harsh Dubey.
The batting order will also see a minor shuffle with Abhimanyu Easwaran likely to bat at one-down and Karun Nair, who scored a double century in the first innings in Canterbury, expected to bat at 4.
India A (likely XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
2
7
3
3

Presenting to you... the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, and the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy between England and New Zealand, the Test series between England and India will now be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, honouring Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.
For more details, click here.
4
6
2
4

Gambhir says no decision taken on which Tests Bumrah will play

India have not yet decided which Tests in the upcoming five-match series in England Jasprit Bumrah will play, but captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir were confident the depth of their pace attack would make up for his likely absence.
Read the full story here.
3
1
1
2

Ponting: Gill needs to work on his Test match batting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that India's new Test captain Shubman Gill needs to work on his batting in the longest format, where he now has the added responsibility of leading the side. Gill, who averages 35.05 after 32 Tests, is set to start his captaincy stint with the first Test against England from June 20 at Headingley.
"His white-ball form has been incredibly good. He's got a little bit of work to do on his Test match batting," Ponting told PTI. "And that's never easy when you're a new captain - to have to worry about your batting to the degree that he's going to have to, it won't be easy for him."
Ponting feels Gill also has work to do on the mental side of Test-match batting. "...it's a bit both. There's some of the great Test players that haven't had great defensive games – [Virender] Sehwag is probably a great example of that,” he said. "But if you're in control of your strokeplay, you don't have to worry too much about your defence. I mean, obviously it's a big part of Test match cricket, but I think it's more his mental application.”
Ponting said he sees no technical fault in Gill's defence, just that he undergoes some phases of play where he needs better concentration. “I think sometimes you might just get a little bit either ahead of himself or a little bit lazy in the middle of a Test-match innings. You can't afford to do that. You've got to be 100% committed to every ball that you face through six or seven hours of every day... I think that's the challenge for Shubman.”
Virat Kohli’s retirement from Tests has left the No. 4 spot vacant for India. Ponting believes Gill can move down one place to occupy that slot, even as he had started as an opener in Tests before shifting to No. 3.
"...the reason I did that was if they go with [Yashasvi] Jaiswal - and if Sai Sudharsan is the other opener - they need someone a bit more experienced at No. 3,” Ponting said. “So that could be either KL [Rahul] at three, or that could be a Karun Nair at three and Shubman at four… once you grow into it, then you can move yourself back up to that No. 3 spot."
24
13
1
3

England call up Overton for first Test

Jamie Overton has been handed a surprise recall to England's squad for the first Test against India after his Surrey team-mate Gus Atkinson was ruled out with a hamstring strain. Jacob Bethell's return to the squad creates a top-order selection headache, while Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are both back after missing England's win over Zimbabwe with niggles.
2
1
2

Tongue, Woakes to play second unofficial Test

With Mark Wood (knee) ruled out, Jofra Archer (thumb) unavailable for the start of the series and now Gus Atkinson (hamstring) unlikely for the first Test, England need some fast-bowling resources for the series opener.
That's why they've called up Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes for the England Lions' second unofficial Test against India A in Northampton that starts on Friday.
Tongue played against Zimbabwe in England's innings win at Trent Bridge while Woakes took six wickets for Warwickshire in his own return from an ankle injury. If they're selected for the Test squad, the pair will be competing for spots in the seam attack with Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and Sam Cook.
1
2

'We're almost there'

After opening in the recent ODIs against West Indies, England batter Jamie Smith is looking ahead to the Test series against India - still over two weeks away - although he has a break in between. Smith won't be featuring in the T20Is, being replaced by Phil Salt at the top, and will prepare straight for the opening India Test from June 20. He, meanwhile, does not plan to watch too many videos of Jasprit Bumrah bowling.
"Hopefully, down at No. 7, I can watch other lads go and face him first," Smith said. "[He is] certainly a challenge there.
"I feel good. Hopefully, the next 10 days or so can go well, prep-wise, and we can head into [the] India [series] quite fresh, which is amazing."
2

Atkinson in doubt for opening Test against India

Gus Atkinson has emerged as a doubt for the first Test against India on June 20 as he recovers from a hamstring strain sustained against Zimbabwe.
Atkinson, who has taken 55 wickets at 22.30 in his first 12 Tests, was ruled out of England’s ongoing ODI series against West Indies after suffering the injury in Nottingham. England initially insisted that he would recover in time for the first Test against India in Leeds, but he is now expected to be held back until the second.
The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Atkinson is a doubt for the first Test as he continues his recovery from the injury. The ECB declined to comment but ESPNcricinfo has learned that he is unlikely to feature in their squad for the first Test, which is expected to be named later this week.
Atkinson’s absence leaves England’s seam-bowling resources depleted, with Mark Wood (knee) out of the series and Jofra Archer (thumb) unlikely to be match-fit until the second or third Test. Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse should both be available after recent injuries, along with Matthew Potts, Sam Cook and Josh Tongue.
10
3
1
7

KL Rahul in for Northampton game; Gill, Sai Sudharsan to miss

Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, and Sai Sudharsan were named in the India A squad for the second unofficial Test. But after wrapping up Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 campaign, they are slated to miss the practice game against England Lions. KL Rahul, instead, is slated to link up with India A today and play the match starting June 6.
Nagraj Gollapudi has details on this.
4
3
1
7

A drawn affair in Canterbury

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal made merry after Lions took a 30-run lead. They attacked against the new ball. They added 123 together for the opening stand. But Abhimanyu will feel he missed out to notch up a first-class century after he fell in an attempt to reverse legspinner Rehan Ahmed. Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy also struck aggressive fifties.
"I feel like we held our own and had some great performances," Lions captain James Rew told the ECB Reporters Network. "That was a big step up from county cricket and for some boys to have experienced that for the first time. A lot of those players have played a lot of test cricket so it was good to go up against them and try and get them out and be tested at the highest level. It’ll put us in good stead."
3
4
1
2

India A under way

37
20
20
5

Lions all out for 587

Nitish Kumar Reddy finally has a wicket. He has admitted that his bowling needs work and English conditions might help him in that regard as India prepare for a mammoth five-Test series coming in very quick time. His first hit out in this practice game, though, had him going at 4.24 an over and the only wicket that came his way was of the England Lions No. 10 Josh Hull.
5
5
5
12

Thakur strikes early on final day

The final day’s play started to a virtual pin-drop silence at St Lawrence Ground with the England Lions 30 behind India A’s first-innings 557. The visitors’ bowlers laboured across Sunday, but a docile and slow pitch denied them much joy as Tom Haines, Max Holden and Dan Mousely scored big.
Shardul Thakur was more probing early on and trapped Zaman Akhter leg 15 minutes into the morning. That was Thakur’s second wicket of the match. While the numbers for both him and Nitish Kumar Reddy have not been impressive, both allrounders would be content with getting decent bowling time as they get serious with the preparation as they approach the first Test of the England series starting from June 20.
India A travel to Northampton for the second unofficial Test against Lions, followed by an intra-squad match in Beckenham between India A and Indians from June 13.
7
3
3
1

Nair traps Mousley to end the day

A fine knock from Dan Mousley comes to an end. It is the part-timer Karun Nair, who traps him lbw with his offspin. Mousley went back to a length ball that skidded on and hit his back leg adjacent to the stumps. That also brought an end to his seventh-wicket partnership worth 108 off 148 balls with Zaman Akhter.
With India A bowlers tiring, Zaman also collected a few runs, hitting four fours and a six in his unbeaten 38. England Lions end the day on 527 for 7, 30 shy of India A's first-innings total of 557.
6
4
4
12

Maiden FC century for Mousley

Dan Mousley has notched up his maiden hundred in first-class cricket. He gets to the mark in 146 balls and celebrates by taking off his helmet and raising it towards the team dugout with an exult. Mukesh strayed on the pads from around the wicket, Mousley flicked it through midwicket for a boundary. He has been so good against pace and spin, even when Harsh Dubey was going through a wonderful spell. Mousley used the sweep to good effect as also the crease to go deep and explore the off side.
4
1
6

Mousley fifty continues to torment India A

India A could have hoped to run through the Lions' lower order after Shardul Thakur dismissed Tom Haines. But Dan Mousley has proved to be an immovable object in the middle. He has looked solid against pace and spin. Harshit Rana troubled him with away-angling balls in the over after drinks but Mousley has continued to be steady. Lions' deficit has now come below 100 with Zaman Akhter also increasing in confidence
6
2
5
8

Thakur ends Haines' marathon

Mumbai boys Shardul Thakur and Sarfaraz Khan combine to end Tom Haines' stay in the middle. Thakur bowled a length ball around off, just outside perhaps. The length is not really full enough for the drive but not short enough to dissuade Haines from going for it. He did and it took the outside edge and seemed to pass Sarfaraz at wide first slip. But he dives to his left, his wrong side, and takes a blinder. Like Thakur did the last time on the England tour, he produces a wicket out of nowhere. That also ends the 93-run stand between Haines and Dan Mousley.
8
1
4
3

Haines, Mousley reduce deficit

A solid session for England Lions. A wicketless one. Tom Haines extended his total and helped Lions reduce the deficit. He already has scores of 141 and 174 in this season and he is on 167 not out at tea. For the record, they have avoided the follow-on. Dan Mousley gave him company and is two shy of a half-century. There was a moment of strife for him when Mukesh seemed to have trapped him in front. Almost a repeat of the James Rew dismissal. But the umpire ruled it not out.
4
2
3
4

Haines crosses 150

Tom Haines crosses 150. Off the 232nd ball he faced. He spent quite some time in the 140s. He took 16 balls to move from 144 to 150. A total of 24 balls for the eight runs to get to 150.
India A opted to take the second new ball in the 83rd over. And since then, Dubey has been taken off the attack. That has allows Haines and Mousley bat comfortably. Anshul Kamboj and Harshit Rana made first use of the second new ball but perhaps bowled slightly shorter than they would have liked.
4
2
3
4

Dubey's testing spell

Harsh Dubey is going through a superb spell. He is getting the ball to grip and spin from the rough outside the left-handers' off stump. Both Haines and Mousley are very cautious in playing him. There were at least two occasions when Haines' inside edge fell just away from Jaiswal at short leg.
Dubey has also varied his flight and in his 18th over, he decided to go around the stump to the left-handers. That resulted in Mousley getting a leading edge towards the bowler. No wicket to show for his efforts today, though. Six overs so far in his spell today, he has gone for 22.
7
4
2

Mukesh dents Lions just before lunch

Mukesh has now struck thrice in his last four overs. After having Holden caught behind, Mukesh trapped Lions captain James Rew lbw. He troubled Rew for a few balls before his dismissal, the left-hand batter often getting turned inside out due to the late movement generated by Mukesh. But the ball that got him was a length ball angling in that he missed flicking.
In the next over, Mukesh had Rehan Ahmed, who has two hundreds in the County Championship this season batting in the top order, caught at second slip. Rehan went hard at the length ball only to edge it to Sarfaraz, who caught it to his left. It hit him hard and he was seen wringing his left hand in pain after the catch.
After the first hour belonged to the overnight batters Haines and Holden, India A have come roaring back in the second half, thanks to Mukesh.
5
2
3
1

Holden completes a century and falls

Max Holden completes his century in just 99 balls. He has continued to attack the India A bowlers, adding four more fours to his tally this morning. He tucks Thakur off his pads towards fine leg to get to the hundred. He has largely batted untroubled through the morning, complicating matters for India A.
Holden is continuing his good run of form in the current domestic season. He began the County Championship for Middlesex with a half-century and a 184-run knock against Lancashire at Lord's, following it with a century against Glamorgan one game later.
Mukesh Kumar finally gets the breakthrough and ends Holden's stay for a run-a-ball 101. He comes in from around the wicket and lands it on a length on the fourth stump. Even a set Holden is forced to play at it and only manages to nick it behind. That ends the third-wicket stand between Holden and Haines on 181 off 210 balls.
7
2
2
6

Ashutosh shines on club cricket debut

Delhi Capitals may have missed out of the IPL 2025 playoffs. But finisher Ashutosh Sharma had a good season - 204 runs at a strike rate of 160.82. That would have been the end of season for him generally but he's flown down to the United Kingdom to play club cricket and boy, has that started well! Ashutosh smashed a 70-ball hundred for Wigan Cricket Club hours after landing in the UK. That earned some praise from Kevin Pietersen, mentor at DC this season. Just for the record, Ashutosh is not part of any of the India squad for the A series against Lions or the Tests against England.
1

Brisk start for Lions

Overnight batters Haines and Holden have look largely untroubled in the first hour. They have added 38 runs in the ten overs thus far. Sign of things to come for India A bowlers today?
Holden has been the aggressor so far. He has cashed on any width given to him, hitting two fours in a Harshit Rana over. Rana and Kamboj began proceedings for India A today. Lions are 275 for 2 in 62 overs.
1
1
1
1

A second shot at the big time

Karun Nair showed patience, composure and solid defensive technique during his 435-minute stay that lasted 281 balls as the runs came at a decent clip. As he walked back with the Lions players rushing to congratulate him, and the 1700-plus crowd giving him a standing ovation, Nair would think he had put himself in position to stake a claim for a slot in the India batting order for the first Test against England in Leeds, starting June 20.
3

Haines reaches his 15th first-class ton

England Lions 237 for 2 (Haines 103*, Holden 64*) trail India A 557 (Nair 204, Jurel 94, Sarfaraz 92, Hull 3-72, Akhter 3-73) by 320 runs
Tom Haines has his 15th first-class century and one that he is likely to remember for a while. A solid knock against a bowling attack of international repute. He has looked measured, struck the ball cleanly and gets to his ton with a couple of runs against Shardul Thakur, reaching the milestone off 138 balls. Haines struck 11 fours during his innings. Max Holden at the other end is meanwhile going at better than a run-a-ball. As the second day comes to a close, he remains unbeaten on 64 off 61 balls, his innings studded with eight fours and a six. Holden and Haines have stitched an unbroken 106-run stand for the third wicket which came off 118 balls. England Lions still trail by a mammoth 320 runs, but the duo will hope to close the gap on day three.
2
1
1
1

Dubey sends back Gay

From Nagraj Gollapudi: With the pitch becoming more and more batting-friendly, Haines and Gay were scoring at a fair clip. No bowler was able to apply pressure, including the left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who had a record haul of wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Haines had spanked a pull against a short delivery from Kamboj to reach his fifty, and the second-wicket partnership had crossed the 100-run mark. But just then Gay, on 46, having swept Dubey for an easy four, attempted another sweep against a ball that pitched well outside his off stump. He got an inside-edge that ballooned off the lower half of his foot to Sarfaraz at slip.
3
1
2

Nair in esteemed company

9
8
8
1

Haines, Gay steady Lions

Tea England Lions 75 for 1 (Gay 28*, Haines 25*) trail India A 557 (Nair 204, Jurel 94, Sarfaraz 92, Hull 3-72, Akhter 3-73) by 482 runs
Tom Haines and Emilio Gay have kept England Lions ticking along nicely in Canterbury after Anshul Kamboj struck early, sending back Ben McKinney. Both batters have had their chances. Gay was dropped on 9 by Dhruv Jurel and Haines on 11 in the slip cordon by Sarfaraz Khan. Gay has looked fluent and has struck five fours in his unbeaten 28 while Haines is 25 not out. India A have used four bowlers so far, with only Kamboj being successful. Harshit Rana has conceded 34 in his five overs. England Lions still trail India A by 482 runs.
2
1
2
3

Kamboj strikes early

Ben McKinney, the tall Durham left-hand opener, had timed a lovely square-driven four off Mukesh Kumar from the Pavilion end. While Mukesh had been taking time to find his line and rhythm, his new-ball partner Kamboj, operating from the Nackington Road end, had settled down quickly as if he was bowling back at his home ground of Lahli in native Haryana in North India. Kamboj is a strong unit, broad-shouldered, just about 6 feet tall and was picked in the Indian Test squad for his ability to bang the ball hard on lengths and utilise the seam.
Unlike Mukesh, Kamboj offered no width and forced the batters to play every ball as he attacked the top of the off stump. McKinney had been beaten by one such delivery, the first of Kamboj’s third over (sixth of the innings), even if he was covering the off stump. Next delivery, Kamboj delivered from close to the stumps, pitched on the top band of good length, on middle stump and then seamed away to sneak past the outside edge of McKinney’s bat and send the off stump cartwheeling. It was the first bowled dismissal of the match. The Indian fans erupted in joy across the ground as Kamboj sent an early warning to the opposition.
2
2
4
1

India A finish on 557

From Nagraj Gollapudi: Aggressive cameos from Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey and Haryana fast bowler Anshul Kamboj helped India A finish on 557 in their first innings. For England Lions, Josh Hull and Zaman Akhter picked up three wickets apiece. The focus will now quickly shift to India’s fast bowlers, especially the two allrounders – Thakur and Reddy.
11
8
7
4

No declaration, yet

India A continue to bat post lunch, so the signal is clear that they want to bat once and put on a huge score. Harsh Dubey falls in the first over after the break, edging Josh Hull to the wicketkeeper James Rew. It was a back of a length delivery that bounced a bit more than what Dubey anticipated. He fails to get on top of the bounce as he attempts a cut and hands Rew his fifth catch of the innings.
4
3
3
4

India A reach 533 for 7 at lunch

Lunch India A 533 for 7 (Nair 204, Jurel 94, Sarfaraz 92, Akhter 2-73, Jack 2-75) vs England Lions
Harsh Dubey and Anshul Kamboj have added an unbroken 39-run stand for the eighth wicket and pushed India’s score to 533 for 7 at lunch on the second day. England Lions struck four times on the second day but runs came at a fair clip for the visitors, who piled up 124 runs in 29 overs at a run rate of 4.27. The Dhruv Jurel-Karun Nair stand ended on 195 relatively early in the day, with Jurel caught at slip. Nitish Kumar Reddy came and went but Nair went on to record his fourth first-class double-century. He fell soon after, giving Zaman Akhter his first wicket. Shardul Thakur struck 27 off 32 balls, his innings studded with four fours, before he became Zaman’s second wicket. At 494 for 7, it seemed Lions would run through the India A tail, but Dubey and Kamboj have since held fort. Will India A declare, or do they want to bat once and bat big?
Nagraj informs that no India A bowlers are warming up so it looks like they will bat through.
2
6
3
2

Nair falls for 204

Sampath Bandarupalli sends in this stat, which puts Nair in elite company: Karun Nair is the fifth Indian to score multiple first-class double-centuries in England. Polly Umrigar (6), Cheteshwar Pujara (4), Vijay Merchant (2) and Mohammad Azharuddin (2) are the others. Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi also had five 200s, but all by 1934, when he was an England Test cricketer.
From Nagraj Gollapudi: Nair’s over seven-hour vigil, though, soon came to an end as Zaman Akhter used the slope to land the ball on the seam and kick up and in, forcing an inside edge en route to Rew, who picked his third catch. Nair had shown patience, composure and solid defensive technique during his 435-minute innings lasting 281 balls. His runs came at a good clip, with his innings including 26 fours and a six.
Wearing No. 3 on his shirt, people might expect Nair to be in the race for the No. 3 position, though he might be slotted into the middle order as well. Nair, though, will be less inclined to get carried away and would want to make his case stronger during the second game against Lions, starting from June 6 in Northampton. For now, though, he was content walking back with pride as Lions players rushed to him to congratulate him on a good innings.
13
7
6
3

Nair gets to his fourth first-class double-century

From Nagraj Gollapudi: Raising the bat has become a habit for Nair in recent times. He had already celebrated his 50, 100, 150 and this morning, three balls after Jack nabbed Reddy, Nair pulled him comfortably for a four and recorded his fourth double-century in first-class cricket. With him continuing to bat, it is likely that India A want to bat just once and score big and give their fast bowlers, especially the two allrounders – Reddy and Shardul Thakur – enough time to hit the straps.
5
6
4
2

NKR logs in, logs out quick

Nagraj Gollapudi sends this from Canterbury: Nitish Kumar Reddy will be livid with himself for his impatience to look to score of virtually every ball. On 5, the delivery from Dale seamed into his back leg and Reddy was lucky to get away despite a strong appeal from Lions’ fast bowler. In the following over, trying to push an on-drive with hard hands, he was lucky to get away as the inside edge thudded into the pads. However, soon after, when Eddie Jack pitched a delivery short of a length, Reddy attempted to square drive and offered a simple catch to James Rew. Probably the message from the India A management was to look for quick runs, but Reddy would need to correct quite a few things in his technique in dealing with the seam on England pitches as he gets ready for the Test series where he is in contention for a lower-order spot.
1
4
3
3

Jurel falls early on day 2

From Nagraj Gollapudi, who is settled in nice and early: Would Karun Nair reach his double century first or would Dhruv Jurel beat his senior partner en route to his own century? That was the first question on a sunny Saturday for the steadily filling St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Unfortunately for Jurel, though, six short of the landmark, he got sucked into playing what seemed like a fuller-length delivery, only to offer a thick edge brilliantly pouched by second slip.
Jurel has been amongst the most impressive young batters to emerge in the last two years and has shown his temperament and daring during England’s tour of India last year, where he made his debut and was player of the match in the Ranchi Test. Never shy to play the shot, Jurel went for a drive against a delivery from Ajeet Singh Dale that pitched on that teasing length where the batter feels it is full, but it is a wee bit short. Jurel’s mistake, though, was playing away from the pitch of the delivery and he paid the price.
7
6
3
7

A dominant opening day for India A

In a new era for men's Test cricket in India, there is a fair intrigue around the composition of their batting line-up for the five-match series against England starting next month. Nair made a strong case for his inclusion for his first Test match since 2017. He struck a mammoth century to finish unbeaten on 186.
Sarfaraz and Jurel also provided timely reminder of what they bring to the side in these conditions. Against a largely inexperienced Lions bowling attack, they made merry. Sarfaraz would feel he missed out after being dismissed on 92. Jurel is unbeaten on 82 and has a century for the taking.
The story of the day was Nair, who has pushed his case for Test selection, writes Nagraj Gollapudi, who was in Canterbury.
18
12
7
3

Jurel makes a mark

Dhruv Jurel has looked compact from the moment he walked in. He has cashed in on any width offered and used the crease well against spin. The short balls too haven't bothered him. He looks in sublime touch, the shot to get to his half-century is testimony to that. He went onto the back foot against the length ball on the fifth stump and punched it through cover to get to fifty off 68 balls.
17
12
11
5

Nair pushes Test case with century

From Nagraj Gollapudi:
Karun Nair bit his lip at the first mistake he had committed when, 11 runs away from what would be his 24th first-class century, he played at a delivery that he could have possibly left alone from Ajeet Singh Dale. But Emilio Gay, at second slip, failed to pouch an easy catch offering Nair the opportunity he encashed happily post the tea break by raising his bat to celebrate the landmark.
While the Lions’ bowling attack is barely experienced, the century is significant for Nair, who will be contention for the middle-order slot in the first Test in Leeds.
43
25
14
8

Sarfaraz falls for 92

From Nagraj Gollapudi:
He would have walked back post the tea break assured in his mind of getting to the century. However, eight short of the ton, Sarfaraz wafted at what was an innocuous straight delivery that was going down leg side. The bottom edge was brilliantly picked up neatly by Lions captain and wicketkeeper James Rew low to his left. It was a loose shot and while Sarfaraz would blame the break, he would also be the first to admi it was entirely an avoidable error. While Sarfaraz is not part of the Test squad, a big century overseas is always is good to keep the selectors interested.
15
19
3
17

Tea relief for Lions

Tea India A 227 for 2 (Sarfaraz 92*, Nair 91*) vs England Lions
A long toil for the Lions bowlers. Nair and Sarfaraz ground them. There weren't too many extravagant strokes. Sarfaraz opened up towards the end of that session. He first lofted Rehan over his head and then slog-swept offspinner Dan Mousley over midwicket. There also featured a Zaman Akhter over where he hit three fours - all through the arc between point and third. A chanceless innings from Sarfaraz so far.
Nair wouldn't have survived the session if second slip had managed to hang on to the edge off Ajeet Singh Dale. Nair was on 89 then and it was the final over of the session.
7
6
4
3

Fifties for Nair and Sarfaraz

This has been a proper toil for the Lions bowlers. Nair and Sarfaraz have been happy to take their time and are in no rush. Nair got to his half-century inside the first hour in 85 balls. Sarfaraz survived a few nervy moments - a couple of deliveries by Hull from around the stumps kept low - before he got to his fifty in 84 balls. The two have also added a century stand. What's stood out from Sarfaraz is that he has curbed his natural instinct to attack. Only off his 93rd ball did he actually force an attacking shot - against Rehan Ahmed's legspin back over his head.
18
10
5
2

Jofra Archer in the house

From Matt Roller:
Jofra Archer is in Canterbury, chatting with England managing director Rob Key on the boundary’s edge. England initially hoped that he’d make his red-ball comeback in one of these Lions fixtures, but the thumb injury he sustained at the IPL has pushed that back, and he has some heavy strapping on it this afternoon.
Key told Sky Sports last week that Archer’s injury – which ruled him out of England’s ongoing ODI series against West Indies – had set him back by “a couple of weeks”. Key said: “The whole plan with Jofra was more about getting four-day cricket into him… He’ll probably play the Championship games for Sussex [at the end of June]. He’ll be ready, we thought around the second Test; it might be the third Test now, but we’ll wait and see. It’s nothing too serious.”
Brydon Carse (toe) and Chris Woakes (ankle) both missed England’s Test against Zimbabwe during their own comebacks, but have since returned to play Championship cricket. Carse took 1 for 39 – and an outstanding catch at deep square leg – in England’s win over West Indies yesterday, while Woakes is due to play for the Lions in Northampton next week. England also insist that Gus Atkinson will be fit for the first Test against India despite a hamstring strain.
3
3
2
2

There was a tree - remember this?

From Nagraj Gollapudi:
It has been 20 years since it suffered a violent death. Great words and poems have been written about it. Cowdrey wished, as his last act on earth, to hit a four towards this legend, which survived both the World Wars to live and tell its own tale. Before it started ailing around 1998, batters were challenged to clear it – eventually only three managed in its 200-plus year lifetime. Eventually when it died, confronted by a gale force wind, multitude of obits and condolence poured from across the world. Keating aptly noted, the “gushing” obits befitted a mini Royal.
I am talking about the Canterbury Lime, which has its own space in history of cricket.
PS: The book in the picture is from the sports shop inside Spitfire Ground
4
2
2
3

Nair, Sarfaraz see off opening session

Lunch India A 86 for 2 (Nair 26*, Sarfaraz 17*, Jack 1-16) vs England Lions
Nair and Sarfaraz Khan snatched back any psychological edge England Lions might have momentarily gained with Jaiswal’s wicket. Nair was watchful, but not letting go of any scoring opportunities, picking some fluent cover driven fours. Sarfaraz, too, got into rhythm quickly as Lions’ bowlers fed him either hit-me lengths or bowled too wide.
5
5
3
2

Jaiswal pays the price for T20 slog

Here's Nagraj Gollapudi from Canterbury:
It has been ten days since Jaiswal played in Rajasthan Royals’ final match of IPL 2025, hitting 19-ball 36 with seven boundaries including two sixes. With the India A games overlapping with the rescheduled IPL playoffs, there’s always the danger of taking time in making the necessary shift, both in mind and technique. On Friday, Jaiswal had shown enough restraint to not go chasing at balls. Of course, if the delivery was bad, as the hip-high short delivery from Hull early on was, Jaiswal did the needful to spank it high over deep square leg for the first six of the morning.
Post the first drinks-break, though, Jaiswal was challenged by the discipline of Zaman Akhter, who bowled lengths that forced the left-hander to play and miss. Did that affect him? Probably. Against a length delivery that was angling away towards fifth stump from Eddie Jack, who was bowling from the Nackington Road end, Jaiswal went for a wild slog and was easily caught behind.
1
3
1
2

The contrasting ways of Jaiswal and Nair

After left-arm quick Josh Hull trapped Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw early, Karun Nair walked in at No. 3 and has looked solid. He hasn't been in T20 mode, as seen at the nets yesterday, but has been solid with a compact technique. He has played late, let the ball come to him. His only four thus far came when right-arm quick Ajeet Singh Dale strayed on his pad.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, at the other end, has batted like someone who's played Test cricket recently. The confidence reflects in his flying start. He picked a short one from Hull early to pull it over deep midwicket. Importantly, the pair has seen off the opening spell from the new-ball bowlers.
4
6
1
1

Tour of England, officially underway

Matt Roller is in Canterbury for the 1st unofficial Test between England Lions and India A: India’s Test series in England will run into August but the tour is already up and running at the end of May.
There’s a smallish crowd in at Canterbury for the first day of a four, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran opening up for an India A team with 56 Test caps between them; Jaiswal is among seven capped players in their XI. They are up against an inexperienced England Lions XI, with only six caps (five for Rehan Ahmed, one for Josh Hull).
Hull has shared the new ball with Gloucestershire’s Ajeet Singh Dale, who induced an early outside edge from Jaiswal which was missed at third slip. The Lions’ squad for this fixture initially featured Chris Woakes, but he will now only play in the second India A fixture at Northampton after a successful recent comeback for Warwickshire.
1
1
1
2

Bumrah relishing 'swinging' English conditions

Jasprit Bumrah wants to get his hands on the Dukes balls and play in swinging conditions in England: "Playing in England is always a different challenge," Bumrah told Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 cricket YouTube channel. "I always love bowling with the Dukes ball. But I don't know how much the Dukes ball is doing right now because there's always constant changes to the ball. But the weather, the swinging conditions. And then when the ball becomes soft, there's always a challenge. So I always look forward to playing in England.
"England are playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don't really understand it too much," he added. "But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets."
1
2
1
1

Nair, Thakur, Reddy hit Canterbury nets

Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhimanyu Easwaran hit the nets on the eve of India A’s four-day match against England Lions in Canterbury. Nagraj Gollapudi says tomorrow’s game – which is also likely to feature Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed and Aakash Deep - is the start of an audition for a couple of spots in India’s Test team for the upcoming five-match series against England.
6
4
3
3

Karun Nair gets ready for India comeback

Karun Nair last played for India more than eight years ago. But a solid Ranji Trophy season for Vidarbha, for whom he scored 863 runs at an average of 53.93, and a couple of good county cricket stints helped him make a comeback in the Test side for the five-match series in England.
Currently, he is with India A in Canterbury, preparing for the first four-day game against England Lions that starts on Friday. Here's a sneak peek of his net session.
4
7
3
2

Ponting tips Arshdeep for Test debut

Ricky Ponting reckons Arshdeep Singh could make his Test debut for India this summer in England. Ponting is Arshdeep’s coach at Punjab Kings in the IPL; they are playing Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a place in the IPL final this evening.
"He'll play in the Test series over there,” Ponting told PTI. “Bumrah Siraj, you know, to have a left-arm option there as well, I think it'd be outstanding. And you think of any English conditions, the way that Arshdeep bowls, he presents the seam as good as anybody, right-arm or left-arm, that's currently playing the game.
"I think he could play the first Test over there and he wouldn't let anybody down. I think it's the right time for him as well. He is in his sort of mid-20s, probably right now at the peak of his powers, I think it'd be a great selection for India in those Test matches."
Arshdeep had received his maiden call-up to the India Test squad for the five-match series in England. The other quicks in the 18-man squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur.
16
14
6
2

Overview of the summer

India's upcoming summer in England is big, like bigger-than-you'd-think big. In a two-month window, India's senior men and women, the A team, and the Under-19 team will be playing their England counterparts in various formats. India have also just announced a 16-member squad for a Mixed Disability T20 International Series against England in June and July.
There’s going to be a lot happening, so this is your one-stop destination for everything informative and entertaining during these tours. List of events, in chronological order, and resources that will give you a bird's-eye view of the summer.
Unofficial Tests (May 30 to June 16): India A begin their tour under Abhimanyu Easwaran with two unofficial Tests against England Lions before taking on the India Test team in a warm-up game.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur are part of the A team as well as the Test team. So are Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan who could join the A squad for the second unofficial Test after completing their IPL duties.
Five men's Tests (June 20 to August 4): The first assignment for both India and England in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle is also the showpiece event as India's Test team begins a new era under Shubman Gill, following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill's predecessors as captain.
Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play all five Tests due to a cautious approach to his workload. Mohammed Shami did not make the squad as he was not fully fit. Ajit Agarkar, India's chairman of selectors, answered all the important questions around selection here.
England, who did not lose a home series in the previous WTC cycle, will hope to start strong while keeping an eye on preparing for the Ashes in Australia later in the year. They haven't finalised their squad yet and have concerns over their fast bowlers. Mark Wood has been ruled out of the series. They also have Tim Southee as a special skills assistant in place of James Anderson.
Under 19 Tests and ODIs (June 24 to July 20): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old prodigy, and Ayush Mhatre, who debuted for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will be part of India's Under-19 line-up that will face England Under-19s in five Youth ODIs and two Youth Tests.
Women's white-ball series (June 28 to July 22): England and India will play five T20Is followed by three ODIs, India's final 50-over series before the Women's ODI World Cup at home in September. It will also be Nat Sciver-Brunt's second assignment after taking over from Heather Knight as England captain.
Shafali Verma was not picked in India's ODI squad but made it back to the T20I squad. England are currently hosting West Indies in ODIs and T20Is and are yet to announce their squads.
Between June 21 and July 3, India will also play a Mixed Disability T20 series comprising seven matches in England, including one at Lord’s on June 25, the 42nd anniversary of India’s victory in the 1983 ODI World Cup final.
The summer kicks off with India A training today ahead of their four-day fixture against the Lions in Canterbury, from where we hope Nagraj Gollapudi will have updates for us very soon.
17
9
3
5
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India A Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
lbw1726
KL Rahul
caught116168
AR Easwaran
lbw1113
KK Nair
lbw4071
DC Jurel
bowled5287
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
bowled3457
SN Thakur
lbw1934
TK Kotian
not out531
A Kamboj
not out116
Extras(b 12, lb 7, nb 5)
Total319(7 wkts; 83 ovs)
<1 / 3>