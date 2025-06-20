Wood targeting fifth India Test for potential comeback

The 35-year-old limped out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year with medial ligament damage in his left knee, and underwent an operation in March. The initial prognosis was for a four-month recovery period, which effectively ruled him out of featuring in the five Tests against Shubman Gill's India, which began at Headingley on Friday.

However, Wood has now revealed he could be in with a shout for the final Test, at the Kia Oval, which begins on July 31. It is understood he will make his competitive comeback for Durham in their County Championship fixture away to Somerset, a round with the Kookaburra ball in use, which begins on July 22.

"Rehab is going well," Wood told BBC Test Match Special. "I've just started bowling very lightly, so I'm on the comeback trail now officially.

"I'm hoping still to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against. I'm still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon. The last Test, I might not get there, but at the minute, that's still my focus that I might play a part.

"It's been a bit slow [coming back] to start with. I haven't been able to do a lot, but starting to speed up now, getting some bowling in, hopefully not too much longer. [I am] still hoping that I can play a part right at the end of the series, but I'll just wait and see."

England will be cautious with Wood given the Ashes tour of Australia on the horizon, and the fact their pace options have been limited by injury. Olly Stone 's own knee injury ruled him out of the entire Test season, while Gus Atkinson was not available for the first India Test after suffering a hamstring strain against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer 's carefully managed return continues, with the England management optimistic he could be available for the second Test in Birmingham, starting on July 2, whetting the appetite for a potential Test comeback after four years out batting stress fractures of the back and right elbow.