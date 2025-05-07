Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket

Rohit Sharma has retired from Test cricket with immediate effect, meaning India will need to name a new full-time captain almost immediately after the end of IPL 2025 , with India's five-Test series in England scheduled to begin on June 20 at Headingley.

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit, who had retired from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup last year with him as captain, said in a post on social media on Wednesday evening.

Rohit retires with 4301 runs in 67 Test matches, averaging 40.57 despite the poor recent run. He scored 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries over the years, with a best of 212, against South Africa in Ranchi in October 2019.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

As recently as Tuesday , Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach across the three international formats, had said in response to a question on the future of senior pros Rohit and Virat Kohli that "Till the time they are performing, they should be a part of the team. When you start and when you end is your individual decision. No coach, no selector, no BCCI can tell you when you should call it quits. If you perform, then why 40, you can jolly well play till 45, who's stopping you?"

Rohit's decision comes after poor home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand late last year and then a horror tour of Australia across December 2024 and January 2025, where he crossed 50 just once and averaged 10.93 from eight Test matches. India won both the Tests against Bangladesh, but were swept 3-0 by New Zealand under Rohit's captaincy, and then lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia 3-1.

Rohit missed the first and last Tests on that tour of Australia, the first to be at home in India for the birth of his child, and the last, in Sydney, where he "stood down". At the time, he had stressed that it was just that, a reaction to his poor batting form, not a "retirement decision", and that he was not "going to take myself out of the game". Jasprit Bumrah is currently India's designated vice-captain and led in the first and last Tests in Australia in Rohit's absence.

Star Sports" during the Test match, Speaking to" during the Test match, Rohit had said , "I sat out of this match because runs are not coming off my bat. There is no guarantee runs won't come five or two months down the line. I have seen a lot in cricket that life changes every second, every minute, every day.

"I have confidence in me that things can change, but at the same time I have to be realistic as well. So life won't change by what people with a mic, pen or laptop write or say. They can't decide when we should retire, when we should sit out, when we should captain. I am a sensible man, mature man, father of two kids. So I know what I need in life."

Immediately after returning from Australia, Rohit played a one-off match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in January after the selectors in coordination with BCCI made it mandatory for contracted players to feature in domestic cricket. Rohit's batting woes continued as he made 3 and 28 against Jammu & Kashmir.

While the selectors decided to keep him as India's captain for the Champions Trophy, Rohit was aware success in the ICC event wouldn't guarantee his spot in the Test format. And, so, despite his leading India to the title in March, Rohit decided to bring the curtains down on his Test career.

The development comes with little over a month to go for the start of India's five-Test tour of England on June 20. The selectors are expected to finalise the Test squad in the coming weeks, but with Rohit retiring, the biggest question for the Ajit Agarkar-led panel would be naming the next Test captain.