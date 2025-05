Virat Kohli tells BCCI that he wants to retire from Test cricket

It was in England that Kohli had recorded one of his greatest highs as a Test batter, on the 2018 tour . He was the top run-getter across the two sides in the five Tests, aggregating 583 at an average of 59.30 with two centuries. That it came after he had scored just 134 runs in ten innings on the previous tour, in 2014, made the performance that much more special. That year, 2018, was also his best in terms of aggregate for a year, when he scored 1322 runs.