BCCI contracts: Shreyas and Kishan back, Pant gets upgrade

Pant had previously been in Grade A - for the 2022-23 season - but was moved down to Grade B after not playing for over a year following a horrific car crash in December 2022. He returned to play IPL 2024 and has since been part of all formats for India - he's played ten Tests, one ODI and ten T20Is since then - and has returned to Grade A.

The BCCI did not mention the amounts for the four contract categories, but ESPNcricinfo understands that they are likely to be INR 7 crore (A+), INR 5 crore (A), INR 3 crore (B) and INR 1 crore (C).

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Iyer and Kishan had lost their contracts last year after having made themselves unavailable for the domestic season. While Iyer had informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he had been suffering from back spasms, Kishan had chosen to play the DY Patil T20 tournament instead of making a return to domestic cricket for Jharkhand. Kishan, too, returned to playing domestic cricket later, turning out for Jharkhand across formats in the 2024-25 season.

The BCCI had asked in a statement at the time that "all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team".

Since then, Shreyas has had an excellent run across formats. He has been part of five title wins since March 2024: The IPL win with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as captain aside, he won the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, the 2024-25 Irani Cup, and the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy titles with Mumbai. He was also a key member of India's title-winning Champions Trophy team, a tournament in which he finished as the second-highest run-getter with 243 runs in five innings.

