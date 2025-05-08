Rohit Sharma's imperfect Test career ends on imperfect note

The last act of Rohit Sharma the Test batter and captain will remain sitting out of the Sydney Test . The writing had been on the wall from the time he conceded he didn't consider himself good enough - or in good enough form - to be one of the five best Test batters in the country. It is a move highly uncharacteristic of an elite cricketer. They get there in the first place by living in denial of any limitation. A comeback from there is unheard of. If at all, it had to come through substantial evidence of a return to form in domestic cricket.

There were indications that Rohit didn't see the end coming. In a recent interview with former Australia captain Michael Clarke, he said he looked forward to leading the attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in England. It is unfortunate that the eventual announcement of retirement was a summary, likely a reaction to the breaking of news that the selectors had officially communicated to the BCCI that they were ready to name a new captain.

How you choose to end your career, how you convey to the world that you will no longer wear the cap you worked so hard for and cherished, is a deeply personal thing. Ideally, your hand should never be forced on that. Not in the middle of the IPL when your team is alive in the competition.

Some might say this imperfect end is in nice symmetry with an imperfect career. A career whose start was stalled for three years because minutes before the toss in what was supposed to be his debut Test, he stepped on a team-mate's foot when going for a rocketball and injured himself.

Rohit might have found it tough to get in, but once he was in, selectors and team managements moved heaven and earth to accommodate him. It was no favour to him, of course. They saw a high ceiling in him, which, if realised, would help India win more games. Higher than Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane , one of whom would be left out for him.

Outside the two centuries in his debut series against West Indies, Rohit wasn't really able to vindicate the decision-makers for five years. In the 27 Tests that he played in this period, he averaged 39.62 when the average top-six batter in matches that he played went at 38.02. A team playing just five specialist batters wanted someone more than just average. That Rohit was strictly average confounded everyone, fans and outside observers included.

Rohit Sharma's last act as Test captain was dropping himself • Getty Images

When thrown another - final, most likely - lifeline, something clicked for Rohit. Opening the innings brought out the best in him. For the next five years and a bit, Rohit was India's best Test batter, and among the finest in the world. Only three batters in the world scored more hundreds than him in this period; none of them opened the innings.

In this period, Rohit averaged 50.03 when the average top-six batter in Tests that he played went at 41.97. These were the returns everybody hoped for when making way for him. The 2021 tour of England was his absolute peak. He played 866 balls, and left alone 182 of them. He didn't score off 680 balls, about as many balls as he had ever faced in a series previously.

England 2021 was a perfect mix of skill, endurance and discipline in consistently challenging conditions. While he could never repeat this kind of feat of endurance, Rohit dominated bowlers in this period, even on treacherous turners in India. When he scored runs, he did so quickly, giving the bowlers time to win matches. All his 12 Test hundreds resulted in a win. No one has scored these many hundreds all in a win. Nearly 70% of his Test runs came in wins.

When the other batters of his age group started to dip, when the spinners started to get on, Rohit the batter played a big role in sustaining India's unbeaten series streak at home. In this dominant period, Rohit averaged 54.43 at home when the average top-six batter managed only 34.47 in these Tests. At home he was like Virender Sehwag - incidentally the only Indian to have hit more Test sixes than Rohit's 88 - but in 2021 he also showed the promise of being able to bat like Rahul Dravid when away.

Rohit Sharma hit 88 sixes in Test cricket. Only Virender Sehwag hit more for India • BCCI

Alas, it was too good to last. His body didn't cooperate. He was able to play just 32 of the 47 Tests India played during his best years. The itch was there now that he had tasted success. He made what seemed like an improbable return to fitness and spent a week locked up in a flat just to be able to play two Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy of 2020-21

As a leader, Rohit put a tense dressing room at ease. As a captain on the field, he didn't fiddle with the winning formula he inherited. If anything, he tried to attack even more, but as his own game fell off a cliff, so did India's fortunes. In his last eight Tests, Rohit averaged a little under 11. When he missed one Test and his replacement opener did well, he didn't do what he would have done what elite players do: take back that spot. First signs perhaps that he knew his game was not elite anymore.

Many coaches and captains tell their players that when all is said and done, people don't instinctively remember your stats or trophies, but how you made them feel. It might be a little truer in Rohit's case than in some others. For the first five years of his Test career, Rohit divided opinion: his backers felt he didn't get enough consecutive chances, others saw injustice for Pujara and Rahane.