The contenders to fill Rohit's vacant spot in the Test team

Regarded as among the most talented batters in the domestic circuit, Sai Sudarsan has been on the fringes of India's Test set-up for the last two years. Recognised for his temperament and sound technique, the Tamil Nadu left-hand batter bats predominantly in the middle order, although he has played in the top order too. Currently among the leading run-getters in the ongoing IPL 2025, where he's playing for Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudarsan has also got decent county experience, with two stints with Surrey: first in 2023, and then last year, during which he scored 281 runs in eight innings at an average of 35.13, including 105 in his last match.