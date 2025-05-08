The contenders to fill Rohit's vacant spot in the Test team
It is likely KL Rahul will move up to open, leaving a batting spot in the middle order up for grabs
Other than captaincy, the other immediate impact of Rohit Sharma's Test retirement is it has created an opening in India's batting order. It is likely that KL Rahul will take Rohit's opening slot, and if that happens, it opens up a middle-order slot. ESPNcricinfo looks at the most significant contenders, names that are understood to be pencilled in by the national selectors, who will soon finalise the squad for the five-Test series against England starting June 20.
Dhruv Jurel, 24 years
It was Jurel whom Rohit had replaced in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, having missed the first Test in Perth for the birth of his second child. The solitary batter to impress, both in defence and attack, during the second unofficial Test for India A against Australia A in Melbourne, where he made 80 and 68, Jurel played as a specialist batter at No. 6 in Perth. It would end up being the only Test Jurel played on the tour, making 11 and 1.
While he is set to be picked again as back-up to Rishabh Pant, the Indian selectors have remained confident about Jurel, who has played four Tests, growing into a pure batter ever since he won the Player-of-the-Match award in his second Test, against England on a challenging Ranchi pitch last February.
Karun Nair, 33
How can Nair, who played last of his six Tests in 2017, even be part of this list? While it's a valid question, you wouldn't have asked that in case you were following the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, where Nair was among the chief architects in Vidarbha winning their third title. Nair, who was dropped by his home state Karnataka two years ago, moved to Vidarbha ahead of the domestic season in 2023-24 as a professional, and ended last season as the fourth-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 863 runs in 16 innings at an average of nearly 50, including four centuries.
A right-hand middle-order batter, Nair, who scored a triple ton against England in the Chennai Test in 2016-17, has a compact technique, and has vast first-class experience. Nair also featured for Northamptonshire in the Division 1 County Championships over the last two seasons: overall, in 14 innings, he scored 736 runs at an average of 56.61, with two centuries - including an undefeated 202.
B Sai Sudharsan, 23
Regarded as among the most talented batters in the domestic circuit, Sai Sudarsan has been on the fringes of India's Test set-up for the last two years. Recognised for his temperament and sound technique, the Tamil Nadu left-hand batter bats predominantly in the middle order, although he has played in the top order too. Currently among the leading run-getters in the ongoing IPL 2025, where he's playing for Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudarsan has also got decent county experience, with two stints with Surrey: first in 2023, and then last year, during which he scored 281 runs in eight innings at an average of 35.13, including 105 in his last match.
Sarfaraz Khan, 27
Last October, Sarfaraz was "fighting" for one middle-sorder slot with Rahul during the home series against England. With an entertaining 150 in the second innings in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, which featured some unorthodox but bold strokeplay, Sarfaraz retained his spot for the remaining two Tests in that series, while the more experienced Rahul sat out.
However, Sarfaraz, who had made his debut against England earlier in 2024 after several successful seasons in domestic cricket, was part of the collective batting failure in the final two Tests of the New Zealand series, failing to go past 11 in four innings. Though he was part of India's squad for the Australia tour that followed, Sarfaraz, who has played six Tests, failed to get an opportunity and returned home with a single run, which he scored in the tour match against PM's XI. Since then, though, Sarfaraz has not played any competitive cricket due to a rib injury.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo