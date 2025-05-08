Rohit Sharma in Test cricket: a solid opener, yet a six-hitter
A look at the numbers from his Test career
12 Hundreds scored by Rohit Sharma in Tests, each coming in a win. No other player has ten or more hundreds in this format, with all coming in wins. Warwick Armstrong (6) and Darren Lehmann (5) are the other players with five or more Test centuries, all of which came in wins.
9 Hundreds as an opener in Tests for Rohit. He was elevated to that role for the first time in October 2019, and since then, no other opener has scored as many tons. Overall, only four batters have scored more Test tons than Rohit in this period.
1 Rohit scored the most runs (2716) for India across the first three cycles of the World Test Championship (WTC). His nine hundreds are also the most for India, with the next best being five each by Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Only Yashasvi Jaiswal (52.88) has a better average for India in the WTC Tests than Rohit's 41.15.
50.03 Rohit's average in Tests from the start of the 2019-20 season to 2023-24. Only eight other batters averaged 50 or more in this period for a minimum of 25 innings. Among Indians, Rohit's average was the highest in this period, with the next best being Rishabh Pant (43.34).
52.94 Rohit's conversion rate of 50s into 100s as an opener - he converted nine of his 16 50-plus scores. Among the openers with at least ten 50-plus scores, only Shikhar Dhawan (58.33 - 7 out of 12) and Dennis Amiss (55 - 11 out of 20) have a better conversion ratio.
10 Centuries scored by Rohit in Tests at home, all of which came during India's record streak of 18 consecutive home series wins. Only Kohli, with 12, had more hundreds than Rohit during this period. Rohit scored 2444 runs in this period at an average of 56.83, bettered only by Kohli (60.12) .
69.4 Percentage of Rohit's career Test runs that came in wins. Among those who have scored at least 3000 runs, only Adam Gilchrist (77.77) and Matthew Hayden (71.35) have had a higher proportion of career runs coming in wins.
5 Batters to have scored hundreds in their first two Test innings, including Rohit. He scored hundreds in both innings he batted against West Indies in his debut series. Lawrence Rowe, Alvin Kallicharran, Sourav Ganguly and Yasir Hameed are the others who have done this, Rowe and Hameed in each innings of their first Test.
30 Consecutive innings without a single-digit score for Rohit between February 2021 and July 2023, the longest such streak for any batter. Rohit scored 1401 in those 30 innings at an average of 50.04. He faced 2642 balls in that run, averaging 94.36 balls per dismissal.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo