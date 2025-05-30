Bumrah excited for 'swinging' English conditions, reflects on three-format demands

Jasprit Bumrah , the world's No. 1 Test bowler, is keen to get his hands on the Dukes balls and play in swinging conditions in England for the upcoming tour that starts with a warm-up game on June 13 and the first Test in Leeds on June 20. The biggest challenge, according to him, will be when the ball gets soft.

"But I don't know how much the Dukes ball is doing right now because there's always constant changes to the ball. But the weather, the swinging conditions. And then when the ball becomes soft, there's always a challenge. So I always look forward to playing in England."

The upcoming Test series will be Bumrah's third in England where he has 37 wickets in eight matches (excluding the 2021 World Test Championship final), at an average of 23.78 and strike rate of 51.9. Bumrah said that any of his other fast bowlers - other quicks in the squad are Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh - have the ability to run through oppositions, especially when a team is playing aggressive, like England are.

LA 2028 a target "Now, I've heard there's Olympics in cricket coming as well, so that is something I'm really looking forward to. Who would have thought cricket would become an Olympic sport? So, yeah, that's something that excites me"

"They're playing an interesting style of cricket which is interesting because I don't really understand it too much," Bumrah said. "But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets."

The five Tests in England will be played across 46 days from June 20 to July 4 across Leeds, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester and The Oval. Bumrah is unlikely to feature in all five Tests, though, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar speaking of his workload management

With a packed scheduled for his team and a T20 World Cup in February 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, coming up in the next nine months, Bumrah said he will play all three formats but will pick and choose his games to keep his body fresh.

"Obviously, it is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long," he said. "I've been doing it for a while, but eventually you have to understand where your body is going, what is the important tournament."

"You have to be a little selective and smart about how you use your body. As a cricketer, I would never want to leave anything and always keep on going. But I don't set goals or look at numbers. whenever I have [set goals], I've never been able to fulfil them.