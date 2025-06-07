Bad light forces early stumps after Haines, Gay fifties

England Lions 192 for 3 (Gay 71, Haines 54, Kotian 1-21) trail India A 348 (Rahul 116, Jurel 52, Woakes 3-60) by 156 runs

For India A, the bowlers were good in patches, but failed to be consistent. Anshul Kamboj picked up 1 for 38, while Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian also managed a wicket each.

The day started with Josh Tongue removing the overnight batters Kotian and Kamboj early. Khaleel Ahmed and Deshpande added 18 off 23 for the tenth wicket to take India A to 348.

In reply, Haines, the centurion from the first unofficial Test, looked the most compact in conditions where the ball swung around for both Khaleel and Kamboj.

It was the around-the-wicket angle that worked for Kamboj, who got a lot more false shots drawn and beat the bat a number of times; at one point four in a row against Haines. He had a regulation catch put down at backward point but kept at it and two balls later had Ben McKinney caught behind. Kamboj bowled a long spell of six overs and easily looked the best bowler for the visitors.

Shardul Thakur bowled an eventful first over after lunch, which had two no-balls and a dropped chance. Haines pushed back a fuller-length delivery towards Thakur, who failed to latch onto a relatively tough chance. Thakur also bowled four no-balls in his first five overs.

Gay found a flourishing four against Khaleel before Haines struck another solid one off Thakur. Gay was struck on the side of his head by a sharp bumper from Khaleel and had a concussion check.

Haines reached fifty with a streaky four past the slips, but it was an untroubled knock otherwise. Both batters were brisk as Lions added 65 runs in 11 overs after the lunch break.

Deshpande had Haines caught behind before tea with a fuller-length ball outside off stump that moved ever so late and took the outside edge. Gay largely looked fluent, and only seemed a bit troubled with the around the wicket angle from Kamboj and Thakur. He brought up his 16th first-class fifty off 88 balls with an on drive. Cox kept him company as Lions reached 146 for 2 at tea.