Rahul, Abhimanyu hit fifties as India A extend lead; Tongue hobbles off

India A 348 and 163 for 4 (Abhimanyu 80, Rahul 51, Woakes 2-31) lead England Lions 327 (Gay 71, Haines 54, Khaleel 4-70) by 184 runs

In what could be a concern for England ahead of the five-Test series against India starting June 20, fast bowler Josh Tongue hobbled off after bowling just four overs for 27 runs in the second innings. The nature and extent of his injury is yet to be determined. He is part of the England squad for the first Test

Having claimed a first-innings lead of 21 runs, India A came out with an intent to produce a result from the game. While Yashasvi Jaiswal's tentativeness cost him - he nicked one behind off George Hill - Rahul and Abhimanyu were fluent during their partnership. Rahul, in particular, picked lengths early, and was severe on Tongue, whenever he offered width. The back-foot punch through backward point was one of the highlights of his knock in which he got to fifty off 61 balls. He fell for 51 when Eddie Jack got one to rear up at him from a slightly back of a length, which Rahul miscued to deep mid-on.

Abhimanyu and Karun Nair then amplified India's intent with a 38-run partnership off 36 balls. Abhimanyu took a liking to Jack, scoring 23 off 24 balls from him with four fours. He also employed the sweep to good effect against the offspin of Farhan Ahmed as he notched up his half-century off 68 balls. But he couldn't see off Chris Woakes' second spell, nicking one to slip for 80 off 92 balls.

While the second half of the day belonged to India A batters, the morning was Khaleel's. Jordan Cox looked to stamp his authority early in the day with a heave over midwicket but Khaleel got one to jump from a length, which the set batter only nicked behind. A few overs later, Khaleel had Lions captain James Rew caught at first slip before cleaning up Hill with a corker of a yorker for a first-ball duck. Woakes did not last long as Lions lost 4 for 10 in under six overs. But the lower order led by Farhan, Tongue and Jack frustrated India A as the last two wickets held fort for more than 150 balls.