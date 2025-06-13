Sophie Ecclestone back in England T20I squad to face India

It was only announced on Saturday that Ecclestone would be stepping away from the game to manage her personal wellbeing, as well as a "quad niggle" - though England were hopeful at the time she could still be in contention to face India. She has not played since being involved in a Vitality T20 Blast match for Lancashire at Chester-le-Street on June 1, and there are still over two weeks until the first T20I at Trent Bridge.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Ecclestone was recently deposed from top spot in the ICC Women's T20I bowler rankings , but still sits fourth, ahead of team-mates Lauren Bell (No. 6) and Charlie Dean (No. 7).

"It's great to have Soph back, and we're looking forward to having her back in the group," England's head coach, Charlotte Edwards , said. "She has obvious qualities and she'll be an asset to us.

"It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can't play them all. It's now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast."

England began life under the combination of Edwards as coach and Nat Sciver-Brunt as captain by whitewashing West Indies 3-0 in both white-ball formats, but will expect a tougher challenge against India, with both sides looking to hone their T20I plans ahead of next year's World Cup in England.

"We're really looking forward to taking on India," Edwards said. "They're one of the best sides in the world and it'll be a huge test for us.

"There was lots to be happy about in the West Indies series but equally lots of things we want to keep improving on - we're always looking at getting better. ﻿Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women's T20 World Cup."

England squad for the women's T20Is vs India