ICC rankings: Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal becomes No.1 T20I bowler

Though West Indies were swept 3-0 in the series, their captain Hayley Matthews continued to impress with individual brilliance. She was the leading run-scorer with 177 runs in the series, including a century in the opening game, and moved up two places on the rankings to slot in behind Beth Mooney. Matthews is now 29 points behind Mooney and with West Indies due to play South Africa next month, she could be eyeing top spot. In moving up the rankings, she displaced Tahlia McGrath and Smriti Mandhana to No.3 and 4 respectively. Matthews also remains the leading allrounder, 54 points ahead of Amelia Kerr