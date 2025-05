Shafali named in T20I squad for England tour but misses out of ODIs

Rana, on the other hand, has forced her way into the T20I setup following her performance in WPL 2025, where she was drafted in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the injured Shreyanka Patil. Rana picked up six wickets in five matches and almost helped RCB qualify for the playoffs when she hit Deepti Sharma for 26 runs in an over against UP Warriorz. She is not part of BCCI's centrally-contracted players but was the Player of the Series in the ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka. Patil, who picked up an injury at the T20 World Cup last year, is yet to be given clearance by BCCI's Centre of Excellence (formerly the National Cricket Academy).