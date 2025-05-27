Atkinson out of WI ODIs, but could return in time for India Tests
The fast bowler suffered a hamstring strain during England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe
England are hopeful that Gus Atkinson will be available to face India in next month's Test series despite a hamstring strain that has ruled him out of their upcoming ODI series against West Indies.
Atkinson bowled a single three-over spell on the third and final day of England's innings win over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, and was seen holding his hamstring. He has since been ruled out of the three-match ODI series, which starts on Thursday. "He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team," an ECB spokesperson said.
Since making his debut last July, Atkinson has been a consistent threat for England in Test cricket with 55 wickets at 22.30 in his first 12 matches. He would be a significant loss ahead of a five-match series against India, but England have insisted that he will be available for the first Test at Headingley on June 20.
England's fast-bowling resources were depleted against Zimbabwe, but Brydon Carse (toe) and Chris Woakes (ankle) have returned from injuries in the County Championship this month and Jofra Archer (thumb) is targeting a Test comeback at some stage in the India series. Mark Wood (knee) has already been ruled out of the series.
Archer was also ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies this week, with Luke Wood replacing him in England's squad. Atkinson will not be replaced, with Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton and Matthew Potts comprising England's other seam options for Thursday's series opener at Edgbaston.
Woakes will step up his return this week by playing for England Lions against India A at Canterbury. Sonny Baker and Josh Hull, who both have England development contracts, are other fast-bowling options in the Lions squad, along with Hampshire's Eddie Jack - who is yet to make his first-class debut and Gloucestershire's Ajeet Singh Dale.