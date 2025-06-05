Matches (18)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
IPL (1)
News

Gambhir: Haven't taken a call on which three Tests Bumrah is going to play

India's captain and coach confident that squad has enough fast-bowling depth to compensate for Bumrah missing some games

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Jun-2025 • 18 hrs ago
2:30

Gambhir: 'Enough quality in squad to replace Bumrah'

India have not yet decided which Tests in the upcoming five-match series in England Jasprit Bumrah will play, but captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir were confident the depth of their pace attack would make up for his likely absence.
"We haven't taken that call, which three games is he going to play," Gambhir said during India's pre-departure press conference in Mumbai. "We are going to have a discussion with him and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series, where the series is heading. That is something which I am sure he is very well aware of as well and that is important."
When announcing India's Test squad last month, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Bumrah had been advised by medical staff not to risk playing several consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precautionary measure came after Bumrah suffered a stress reaction in the back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January and only returned to action after Mumbai Indians' first four games in IPL 2025.
India's 18-man Test squad includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh as the other specialist fast bowlers, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur the seam-bowling allrounders.
"I think we have picked enough bowlers and we have enough pace battery and a lot of fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Test matches from any situation or any position," Gill said. "Obviously when you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, depending on how many matches he would play, whenever he would come back and play the match for us, it would be a great sight for us. But I think we have a great mix of bowlers and a great set of bowlers who can get the job for the team done.
Gambhir said: "I have said it before during the Champions Trophy [which Bumrah missed and India won] as well, it will give someone the opportunity to put his hand up and we have got enough talent there. I know that he is quality but we have got enough quality apart from him as well in the squad."
The series is India's first since the retirements of Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli from Test cricket, and Mohammed Shami is also missing from the squad.
The five Tests against England will be India's first in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. They play the first Test at Headingley (from June 20), the second at Edgbaston (from July 2), the third at Lord's (from July 10), the fourth at Old Trafford (from July 23), and the final at The Oval (from July 31).
They begin the tour with a four-day match against India A at Beckenham on the outskirts of London between June 13 and 16.
Jasprit BumrahShubman GillGautam GambhirIndiaIndia tour of England

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback