ESPNcricinfo has learned that both Tendulkar and Anderson will unveil the trophy at Lord's during the World Test Championship (WTC) final which gets underway from June 11.

While Anderson, who featured in 188 Tests, retired last July, Tendulkar quit in 2013 having played 200 Tests. Until now the series played in England was called Pataudi Trophy, after former India captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (his son) while the equivalent in India was called Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after one of the founding figures of BCCI who was also the board's inaugural secretary and president between 1946-47 to 1950-51.