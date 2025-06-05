Jofra Archer in frame for Test comeback in second game of India series

Jofra Archer is in the frame to play in the second Test against India at Edgbaston next month, according to England 's national selector, Luke Wright, assuming he is able to prove his fitness when Sussex play Durham at Chester-le-Street in a fortnight's time.

Archer, 30, has not played first-class cricket for more than four years due to a succession of injury issues, including multiple surgeries on his troublesome right elbow and a stress fracture of his back.

He had been earmarked for a red-ball comeback for England Lions, against India A in this week's second unofficial Test, but was sidelined due to ligament damage in his thumb , sustained while fielding in the IPL last month.

Now, however, he is approaching a return to action, and with England facing a defining eight months of Test cricket - encompassing five home Tests against India and an away Ashes tour - the selectors are eager to reinsert him to the mix.

"Jof's also trucking along really well actually," Wright said. "The plan is for him to play a few second-team games, loading up in the second team for Sussex. And then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham during the first Test [June 22-25]. Then if all things go well, fingers crossed, he should be available for the second Test."

Archer's most recent first-class fixture came for Sussex against Kent in May 2021, prior to the recurrence of his elbow fracture. Before that, the last of his 13 Tests came against India in Ahmedabad in February that year. To date, he has claimed 42 wickets at 31.04, with two six-wicket hauls in the 2019 Ashes.

"Like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking things off everyday with no setbacks," Wright added. "But, if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game, then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test."

Archer is one of a number of England fast bowlers who are currently on the comeback trail. Mark Wood and Olly Stone both underwent knee operations, in March and April respectively but, according to Wright, are now back to bowling off a few paces, and could come into consideration for the latter half of the India series.

Gus Atkinson - England's player of the summer in 2024 - is also missing from the first Test squad after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Zimbabwe Test.