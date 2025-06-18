Pope confirmed as England's No. 3 for first Test against India

Pope, England's vice-captain, left his position vulnerable after a poor run of form last year. Moreover, Bethell's sudden emergence in New Zealand prompted serious consideration about the No. 3 spot. But Ben Stokes
and Brendon McCullum
have opted to retain Pope, resisting the temptation to pick England's most promising young player of his generation.
Bethell's opportunity at No. 3 in New Zealand was the result of two absentees - Jamie Smith (paternity leave) and Jordan Cox (thumb injury) - pressing Pope into action as England's wicketkeeper. He scored three half-centuries in his first three Tests, including a second-innings 96
in Wellington, while Pope looked more comfortable down at No. 6.
But Pope returned to No. 3 against Zimbabwe
last month, with Bethell deemed unavailable while at the IPL, and scored 171 to push his case for retention. Rob Key
, England's director of cricket, said on Tuesday that England had "two brilliant options"
for one position, and they have chosen Pope.
England confirmed their team for the first Test on Wednesday, with Brydon Carse
and Chris Woakes
set to open the bowling after missing last month's win over Zimbabwe through injuries. Josh Tongue
and Shoaib Bashir
retain their positions, with Gus Atkinson still recovering from a hamstring injury, while captain Stokes completes the attack.
This will be Carse's first home Test, after he took 27 wickets in five Tests in Pakistan and New Zealand this winter. "Headingley is an unbelievable ground," he said. "I've played a bit of white-ball cricket here over the last couple of years… but to be able to play a home Test against India is going to be pretty exciting and I cannot wait to get going."
Carse has been a change bowler throughout his first-class career but is expected to take the new ball alongside Woakes this week. "There has been a little bit of discussion around that. I'm relishing that opportunity, if that is what it is," he said. "I opened the bowling during the one-day series [against West Indies] and felt comfortable and confident."
England's attack has considerably less experience than those India have faced on their recent tours. Mark Wood
remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Rishabh Pant said it was "definitely" a bonus not to face the retired James Anderson and Stuart Broad. "It feels so good," Pant said, with a smile. "But… they have enough ammunition as an England bowling line-up."
England XI: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Josh Tongue, 11 Shoaib Bashir.