Pant says Gill will bat at No. 4, India yet to decide No. 3 option

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were all but certain to lead the pace attack. India called up Harshit Rana for this Test as cover for possible niggles to Siraj and Akash Deep, but both of them turned up fine and were fit to go. Akash, though, wasn't a certainty as Prasidh Krishna's high release and disconcerting bounce could be a point of difference India might be looking for. Unless they feel the unusually warm Headingley weather will turn over the weekend. In that case, Kuldeep Yadav could become a factor unless they choose the option of batting depth and go with Washington.