Abhimanyu to lead India A against England A; Karun Nair also named in squad

The England A series, meanwhile, provides a chance for Nair, 33, to return to the national side. The last of his six Tests came against Australia back in 2017 , but he has been on a blazing run of form in domestic cricket. With 863 runs in nine games, Nair was the second-highest run-getter for Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in 2024-25. He also represented Northamptonshire in county cricket in 2023 and 2024, scoring 736 runs in ten games at an average of 56.61. That included four half-centuries and two centuries, including 202* against Glamorgan.