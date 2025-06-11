Morkel 'blown away' by Bumrah's rhythm as India's preparation intensifies

Prior to departure, head coach Gautam Gambhir said it was likely Bumrah would play in just three of the five Tests , as part of his workload management given his history of back injuries. But India are yet to take on call on which Tests he'll play - that will depend on the state of the series and how Bumrah is holding up.

"Bumrah knows how to get himself ready, he knows how to prepare," Morkel said on Wednesday. "I was blown away to see the energy on the ball the last three days. That's very exciting to see. I'm happy his body is in good shape at the moment.

"We'll manage him with that. We'll be smart with him because he's obviously key for us, but in terms of the first three net sessions, lot to be excited watching him bowl with the Dukes ball."

The Indians will tune up for the series-opener at Headingley in Leeds from June 20 by playing a three-day intra-squad fixture from June 6 in Beckenham. The match is expected to be a closed-doors affair, with the teams drawn from players in the Test squad as well as those from the India A team that played two four-day matches against the England Lions

The make-up of India's bowling attack will be a key focus area in the lead-up to the first Test. Apart from Bumrah, India have Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep as their frontline pace options, with Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy as the seam-bowling allrounders.

Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl at the nets in Beckenham • Bipin Patel

It remains to be seen if India will prefer Thakur or Reddy as their fourth seamer, if they are inclined to include a seam-bowling allrounder instead of a specialist fourth quick or a second spinner. Thakur and Reddy looked rusty in both India A games, and neither seems certain to start at Leeds.

Morkel, though, has high expectations from Reddy.

"The more bowling options we can have, that's great. He's skillful. He's a guy that can bowl that magical ball, so for him it's about creating that consistency, it's something we want to work on, it's important for his game as well," Morkel said of Reddy. "I've had conversations where I've challenged him to bowl a bit more.

"I want to see the ball more in his hands, we all know what he can do with the bat. For a team, if we can have the bowling options especially in these conditions, I think he'll be exciting and can complement this bowling attack."

Morkel believes the key for India to start well will be for their bowlers to hit the ground running immediately against an aggressive England line-up that will look to take toll of errors ruthlessly.

"England - the brand of cricket they play, we need to be on top of our game," he said. "We can't afford to find our feet in this series. That's one of the things that has impressed me so much in the two days, the few sessions we've had.