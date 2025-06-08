Scrimshaw, Pope spike Lancs guns as Northants maintain 100% start

Northamptonshire 180 for 6 (Willey 37, Anderson 3-31) beat Lancashire 156 for 9 (Scrimshaw 4-19, Pope 2-27) by 24 runs

Northamptonshire Steelbacks maintained their 100% start in this year's Vitality Blast when they defeated Lancashire Lightning by 24 runs at Emirates Old Trafford to make it five wins in succession.

Having posted 180 for 6, in which skipper David Willey top-scored with 37, the visitors produced a determined display in the field, George Scrimshaw leading the way with career-best T20 figures of 4 for 19 from his four overs, as Lancashire ended on 156 for 9.

The prize wicket of Liam Livingstone, who was playing his first match after his IPL triumph, was claimed by Lloyd Pope who finished with 2 for 27. Having won their first three T20 games, Lancashire have now lost two on the trot, both at home

Both the batters to depart in Lancashire's powerplay were caught at mid-on off James Anderson , whose first three overs cost 21 runs. Matthew Breetzke was pouched by Chris Green for 9 and Ricardo Vasconcelos by Ashton Turner for a 15-ball 32.

But the four fours and two sixes hit by Vasconcelos reflected the pace of scoring at the other end and the Steelbacks were 57 for 2 after six overs. Lancashire enjoyed another success two overs later when Justin Broad was caught behind off Jack Blatherwick for 13 which left the visitors on 70 for 3, leaving Willey and Ravi Bopara with the task of rebuilding the innings while maintaining an aggressive approach.

The experienced duo managed this with a stand of 60 in seven overs before both were dismissed in the space of six balls. Having made 28, Bopara lofted Anderson to Blatherwick on the cover boundary and Willey was caught by Jennings at cover off Livingstone for 37.

Undaunted by these reverses, Saif Zaib and Lewis McManus put on 42 in 24 balls before McManus fell to Livingstone in the final over for an enterprising 28. At the same time, the Steelbacks' final total of 180 for 6 seemed about par on a good wicket.

Livingstone finished with 2 for 35 from four overs although Luke Wells was also impressive, conceding 23 runs from his four wicketless overs. Anderson took 3 for 31 but, rather puzzlingly, the England slow-left-armer, Tom Hartley, was not required to bowl.

The in-form Ben Sanderson and his captain, Willey, ensured Lancashire's reply got off to a poor start by dismissing Wells and Keaton Jennings inside the first 13 balls of the innings and although Matty Hurst and Livingstone hit four sixes in seven balls, Northamptonshire struck another blow in the powerplay when Hurst skied Luke Procter's first ball to long stop was caught for 17, Scrimshaw running across from third man to take the catch.

The Australian legspinner Pope took the vital wicket of Livingstone in the next over when the IPL winner with Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled him straight to Vasconcelos at midwicket and departed for 18.

Pope took his second wicket when he had Turner caught down the leg side by McManus for 23 and with seven overs left to be bowled Lancashire needed another 76 runs to win. That task immediately became harder when Green skied Scrimshaw to Willey on 15.