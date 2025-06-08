Matches (18)
RESULT
North Group, Leeds, June 08, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire

#8

213/7
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire

#3

(16.5/20 ov, T:214) 107

Yorkshire won by 106 runs

Report

Malan passes 10,000 T20 runs to lead Yorkshire rout

Luxton makes 62 in big stand as Leicestershire are routed at Headingley

Dawid Malan drives down the ground, Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, Vitality Blast, Headingley, June 8, 2025

Dawid Malan drives down the ground  •  Allan McKenzie/SWpix

Yorkshire 213 for 7 (Malan 88, Luxton 62) beat Leicestershire 107 (Chohan 4-27) by 106 runs
Captain Dawid Malan became the fifth English batter to reach 10,000 career T20 runs at the start of a superb 88 which helped his Yorkshire side achieve their first Vitality Blast win of the season at the expense of Leicestershire Foxes at Headingley.
The former England left-hander hit five sixes in an opening 48-ball knock which helped his side, on the back of three North Group defeats, set the Foxes an imposing 214-target that was never threatened.
Yorkshire's 213 for seven was underpinned by Malan and his second-wicket partner Will Luxton, whose 62 off 34 balls from number three represented a maiden career fifty in this format in his ninth match. They shared 132 inside 12 overs.
Leicestershire, in suffering their second defeat in five, were bowled out for 107 inside 17 overs and suffered their heaviest ever runs defeat in this format - by 106 runs. Leg-spinner Jafer Chohan claimed four for 27.
Malan, aged 37, was playing his 365th career T20 game and followed Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Jason Roy and James Vince to that milestone.
Yorkshire - inserted following a 30-minute rain delay - made an excellent start, reaching 65 for one after six overs of powerplay, including three successive fours for Adam Lyth against Logan van Beek and a big six over midwicket apiece for Malan and Luxton.
Malan reached the 10,000-mark in style by hoisting Matt Salisbury's seam over cover to pass the two runs he needed at the start of this fixture.
Lyth feathered Roman Walker's seam behind, leaving the White Rose at 30 for one in the fourth over, before Malan and Luxton motored.
They took the score to 101 after 10 overs and beyond.
Malan reached his fifty off 30 balls shortly afterwards before both he and Luxton hoisted sixes off Tom Scriven's seam in the 13th over to notch a century stand.
Luxton's fifty was achieved off 24 balls, and he hit four sixes in all.
Both then fell caught, leaving Yorkshire 177 for three at the start of the 17th over, Luxton to the left-arm spin of Liam Trevaskis and Malan to Walker.
Having struggled for early control on a ground which time after time produces big totals, Leicestershire struck six times in the last 5.1 overs even though 51 runs were added in that time.
Van Beek finished with three expensive wickets, while Dom Bess clobbered a late 18.
The Foxes' chase then failed to get off the ground, reduced to 20 for two at the start of the fifth over. New Zealander Will O'Rourke and fellow pacer Matt Milnes got Rishi Patel and Louis Kimber caught in the ring.
Not even the presence of former Yorkshire captain Shan Masood in the visiting line-up could alter the course of this fixture.
Malan brought the part-time off-spin of Lyth on immediately after the powerplay, and Masood knew he had to take a risk with the run-rate spiralling.
He could only loft his first ball down long-on's throat, and at 34 for three it was all but game over.
Wickets continued to fall as Leicestershire's task reached the impossible stage.
Chohan struck twice in two balls on two occasions with his leg-spin, while Bess's off-spin also accounted for two wickets.
Chohan had Logan van Beek stumped for an innings-high 26.
Leics Innings
Player NameRB
RK Patel
caught1210
SG Budinger
caught1923
LPJ Kimber
caught45
Shan Masood
caught66
LJ Hill
caught1113
L Trevaskis
lbw57
OB Cox
caught01
LV van Beek
stumped2619
TAR Scriven
caught1210
RI Walker
not out66
MET Salisbury
bowled01
Extras(lb 3, w 3)
Total107(10 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
