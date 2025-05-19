UAE vs Bangladesh: Additional T20I to be played on May 21

An additional T20I has been added to Bangladesh's tour of UAE , making it a three-match series. The third T20I will be played on May 21 in Sharjah, also the venue for the first two games.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had been the one to request for the extra match and the Emirates Cricket Board agreed to it. Bangladesh are, however, still unsure about their next assignment - a T20I tour of Pakistan . This prompted the BCB to keep their team in the UAE, so they could fly to Pakistan directly if that tour goes ahead as scheduled.

Bangladesh beat UAE in the first game of the series on Saturday. They had planned this series to be a precursor to their five-match T20I series against Pakistan, which was initially scheduled to start on May 25. But due to the India-Pakistan tensions, the PSL had to be suspended temporarily, which meant the Bangladesh tour also became uncertain.

Once a ceasefire was announced, a new date for the PSL final was fixed - May 25 - which meant that the Bangladesh tour had to be pushed back. According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board sent the BCB a new draft schedule, which had the first T20I on May 27 and the last one on June 5.