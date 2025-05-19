Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Haider Ali , 2 runs

oh my goodness - what is happening out there?! Proper chaos and carnage in Sharjah, and it looks like the UAE have done it. History for the UAE - they have beaten Bangladesh for the first time ever in a T20I and Haider Ali, playing just his second T20I for the nation and batting for the first time in his career in a T20I, takes them across the line, with fire in his belly but also with ice in his veins! Coming back to the ball. This was on a back of a length just outside off. Haider sliced it towards deep backward point and the batters seemed to be happy with the single. But that is when Hridoy decided to hold on to the ball for some reason, and that gave Haider the impetus and the opportunity to hustle across for the second. Not the greatest running technique with him plonking his bat back, but in the end, he made it, and that, from a UAE POV, is all that counts and all that matters at the end of this crazy, crazy game of cricket!