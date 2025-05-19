Waseem and UAE make history after acing 206 chase against Bangladesh

UAE 206 for 8 (Waseem 82, Zohaib 38, Rishad 2-28) beat Bangladesh 205 for 5 (Tanzid 59, Hridoy 45, Jawadullah 3-45) by two wickets



UAE held their nerve in a last-gasp finish in Sharjah, and eventually completed a famous two-wicket win against Bangladesh in the second T20I.

It was a historic effort from the hosts to win for the first time against Bangladesh, chasing down 206 with a ball to spare. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem 's 82 held the innings together, striking nine fours and five sixes from 42 balls.

But it was how UAE reacted after Waseem's departure, with 58 runs still left in the chase, that spoke of their character. Every player hit at least one six from No. 7 onwards, with Dhruv Parashar keeping his cool in the last over. Haider Ali struck the winning runs off Tanzim Hasan off the penultimate ball. Although it was a free hit, both Haider and Matiullah Khan were in a mix-up. Towhid Hridoy, inexplicably, didn't throw the ball on the first attempt. By the time the throw came in, Haider had completed the two runs that gave UAE the famous win.

Waseem leads the charge

UAE's chase started with a stroke of luck when Najmul Hossain Shanto couldn't latch on to a tough chance off Muhammad Zohaib's outside edge, off the first ball. Waseem, though, took off from where he left off in the first game. He launched Tanvir Islam out of the stadium in the second over. This one didn't even bounce on the roof, but went straight out of the ground into the trees.

He struck Tanzim over midwicket with a swing of the bat, before slog-sweeping Tanvir in the next over, for his third six. Waseem also took a liking to Rana's pace, tonking him three time in the ninth over, straight, through the covers and over point. He lifted Rishad over long-on for his fourth six to complete a century opening stand.

UAE lost two wickets in the 11th and 12th overs but Bangladesh couldn't make it three in a row. Hridoy dropped Waseem, who was batting on 63, in the 13th over. He clattered Tanvir for his fifth six soon afterwards, as he got the chase immediately back on track.

Rana's horror start

Nahid Rana has made an impressive start in Tests and ODIs, so there was hope and hype about his T20I debut. He, however, couldn't quite release the ball properly in his first over. He dropped one too short first ball, before bowling a beamer next ball. Both were no-balls, before Zohaib top edged a catch to cover off the free hit.

Rana couldn't get his bearing right, bowling a big wide down the leg-side next, before Waseem cracked him twice through point for consecutive fours. It could have been a third four but Hridoy stopped a sharp blow at midwicket at the 30-yard line. Nahid went for 18 in his first over.

Big guns' exit scares UAE

UAE were still doing well when Asif Khan slammed Tanzim for consecutive sixes in the 14th over. The second was a special shot, a flat blow through the covers. Shoriful Islam, however, got the better of Waseem in the following over, getting him caught behind with a slower delivery. Jaker took a splendid catch, diving well to his right. Rana, smarting after two expensive overs, hit back with Asif's wicket. He got the big hitter to slog at a hard length. Rana took the catch off his own bowling, giving Bangladesh a vital edge in the contest.

A near three-way collision

Rana could have had another wicket but the captain Litton Das, Rishad and Tanzid nearly collided to take Saghir Khan's catch. The ball went down, before Saghir cracked Rishad for a six over long on. He, however, fell next ball, getting caught at long-off. Aryansh Sharma repeated Saghir's formula, top-edging Rana for a six before getting caught and bowled one ball later. Shoriful started the penultimate over by removing Alishan Sharafu, giving Bangladesh another boost.

The UAE players celebrate a first ever T20I win over Bangladesh • Emirates Cricket Board

Parashar stands tall

Parashar, however, didn't get fazed by the wickets at the other end, slamming Shorfiul for a four over mid-on, and six through point. With 17 to win off the last seven balls, Shoriful conceded five overthrows by throwing at the non-striker's end.

Tanzim started the 12-run defense in the last over with a wide down the leg side. Parashar then posted Tanzim's full-toss high over long-on for a six, leaving just four needed off the remaining four balls. He however fell next ball, before Matiullah Khan took a single. The decisive moment of the game, arguably, came next ball: Tanzim bowled another full-toss, which was adjudged a no-ball.

Haider managed to squeeze the ball through point and hared back for the second but there was a mix-up with Matiullah. Had Hridoy thrown the ball with the first attempt, the run-out was very much possible as the replays showed that Haider reached the crease just in the nick of time as the throw came in late.

Tanzid boosts Bangladesh start

Bangladesh made their best start in seven years when they got 17 runs in the first over of the match. Tanzid slammed Matiullah Khan for a big six off the fourth ball, before hammering two straight boundaries. Then, Litton cracked Dhruv Parashar for consecutive fours too, but Muhammad Jawadullah dropped a sitter off the next ball, when Litton was on ten.

Jawadullah didn't fare better with the ball shortly afterwards. UAE's best bowler from the first game, the left-arm quick went for 15 runs in his first over. Tanzid cracked him through the covers first ball, before launching him into the stands over square-leg. Then came the dab past the lone slip. Tanzid eventually completed his fourth T20I fifty with a six off left-arm spinner Haider Ali.