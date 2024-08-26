Matches (22)
PAK vs BAN (1)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)

Royals vs Warriors, 5th Match at Tarouba, WCPL, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Tarouba, August 26, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Barbados Royals Women FlagBarbados Royals Women
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors Women
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BAR-W Win & Bat
GAW-W Win & Bat
BAR-W Win & Bowl
GAW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 405 Runs • 50.63 Avg • 117.39 SR
RS Williams
8 M • 85 Runs • 14.17 Avg • 92.39 SR
EA Burns
5 M • 180 Runs • 90 Avg • 139.53 SR
SR Taylor
9 M • 161 Runs • 26.83 Avg • 102.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 13.87 SR
A Wellington
7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.61 Econ • 14 SR
S Ismail
7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.35 Econ • 13 SR
K Ramharack
8 M • 6 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 28 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
BAR-W
GAW-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Aaliyah Alleyne 
Bowler
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Naijanni Cumberbatch 
Allrounder
Afy Fletcher 
Bowler
Cherry-Ann Fraser 
Allrounder
Shabika Gajnabi 
Bowler
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Trishan Holder 
Allrounder
Djenaba Joseph 
Batting Allrounder
Qiana Joseph 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Rashada Williams 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days26 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Caribbean Premier League News

Rodrigues looks at TKR stint as game-time ahead of T20 World Cup

"[Implementing a few things I am working on] in practice it's different. When you do it in a match, it's way different"

Rodrigues looks at TKR stint as game-time ahead of T20 World Cup

Samarawickrama replaces injured Lanning for Trinbago Knight Riders

Samarawickrama is the second Sri Lankan woman after Athapaththu to be part of an overseas T20 league

Samarawickrama replaces injured Lanning for Trinbago Knight Riders

WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder

Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with Royals in 2023, have now joined Knight Riders

WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League

The pair of India internationals will play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the third season of the competition

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League

Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as mentor for WCPL 2024

TKR recently signed India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey for this year

Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as mentor for WCPL 2024
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BAR-W22040.576
GAW-W21120.499
TKR-W2020-1.171
Full Table