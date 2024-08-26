Matches (22)
PAK vs BAN (1)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
Royals vs Warriors, 5th Match at Tarouba, WCPL, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Tarouba, August 26, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
BAR-W Win & Bat
GAW-W Win & Bat
BAR-W Win & Bowl
GAW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
W
L
W
W
W
Warriors
W
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAR-W10 M • 405 Runs • 50.63 Avg • 117.39 SR
BAR-W8 M • 85 Runs • 14.17 Avg • 92.39 SR
GAW-W5 M • 180 Runs • 90 Avg • 139.53 SR
GAW-W9 M • 161 Runs • 26.83 Avg • 102.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAR-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 13.87 SR
BAR-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.61 Econ • 14 SR
GAW-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.35 Econ • 13 SR
GAW-W8 M • 6 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 28 SR
SQUAD
BAR-W
GAW-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|26 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Caribbean Premier League News
Rodrigues looks at TKR stint as game-time ahead of T20 World Cup
"[Implementing a few things I am working on] in practice it's different. When you do it in a match, it's way different"
Samarawickrama replaces injured Lanning for Trinbago Knight Riders
Samarawickrama is the second Sri Lankan woman after Athapaththu to be part of an overseas T20 league
WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder
Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with Royals in 2023, have now joined Knight Riders
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League
The pair of India internationals will play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the third season of the competition