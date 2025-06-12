Women's CPL to be held in Guyana from September 6 to 17

Guyana is set to host the fourth season of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), starting September 6. The final will be played on September 17.

All seven games - including the final - will be played at Providence Stadium. The three-team competition will feature the home side Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals. They will play four league games apiece, two against each opponent.

The six league games are spread across 11 days, with the final scheduled just one day after the final league-stage match. All matches are afternoon games. Four fixtures, including the final, start at 2pm. There are two 3pm starts and one 4pm start.

The inaugural edition of the WCPL in 2022 was held in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis. The 2023 and 2024 seasons were held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago. Royals have been the tournament's best team so far with a runners-up finish in 2022 and two titles in 2023 and 2024. Knight Riders won in 2022 and were losing finalists in 2024. Amazon Warriors have been third in 2022 and 2024 while being runners-up in 2023.