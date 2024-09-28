Matches (19)
Amazon vs Kings, 29th Match at Providence, CPL 2024, Sep 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match, Providence, September 28, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
L
L
W
W
W
Kings
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 317 Runs • 39.63 Avg • 175.13 SR
GAW10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 121.77 SR
SLK10 M • 367 Runs • 40.78 Avg • 149.18 SR
SLK9 M • 235 Runs • 39.17 Avg • 169.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 11.47 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 12.64 SR
SLK9 M • 16 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 13.5 SR
SLK10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 17.58 SR
Squad
GAW
SLK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|28 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
