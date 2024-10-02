Matches (13)
Amazon vs Kings, Qualifier 1 at Providence, CPL 2024, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 1 (N), Providence, October 02, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Match centre Ground time: 01:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 353 Runs • 39.22 Avg • 186.77 SR
GAW10 M • 286 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 136.19 SR
SLK10 M • 366 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 152.5 SR
SLK10 M • 327 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 147.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 11.81 SR
GAW8 M • 15 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 11.6 SR
SLK10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 13.33 SR
SLK10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 15.5 SR
Squad
GAW
SLK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|2 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
