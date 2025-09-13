David Wiese: "We're disappointed to take it all the way to the end and not be able to execute on that one last ball. But that's the margins of this game. To come down to one ball, and unfortunately, the rub of the green didn't go our way today. Ackeem Auguste has been playing beautifully for us the whole campaign; he has literally made the number three spot his own. And Roston Chase is just showing why he's a premier player in the world, controlling those middle overs. It was fantastic to see him go. [Chat with Pretorius] I've known Dwaine Pretorius for a long time, and he's had a fantastic campaign. It always sucks when somebody gets one over on you, but he's been in those situations before, where he's been on the receiving end also. At the end of the day, we are all competitors, and we all want to win the game for our team. Unfortunately for me, it didn't go my way today. We have a lot of positives but also a lot of places where we can improve. I still don't think we've gotten our straps completely as a team, specifically as a bowling unit, and that's something we're going to have to address over the next couple of days before those playoff games. Fortunately, we've put ourselves in a position where we can have two chances at it, but you don't want to rely on that. You want to go and get the job done on the first attempt. So we're going to have to reflect and come back stronger over the next couple of days and just nail down one or two skills a bit better than what we did today."