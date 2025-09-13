Full toss ball and dispatched straight over long on! Dwaine Pretorius, you beauty! Wiese missed the yorker, and Pretorius slammed it straight over long-on, taking his team to the playoffs! It's a heartbreaking end to the season for the Patriots. A tense moment in the middle! Dwaine Pretorius celebrates his six with a trademark gesture of pointing his fingers together, right in the face of Wiese. Wiese watches on in disbelief and looks back at the umpire. A few words are exchanged between the two all-rounders, but Tim David intervenes to calm things down, and it finally ends with a handshake between the players.
Kings vs Amazon, 29th Match at Providence, CPL, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result
Amazon won by 2 wickets (with 0 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SLK
|112.96
|90(55)
|91.81
|57.66
|3/30
|4.75
|55.3
|GAW
|100.52
|76(39)
|89.07
|100.52
|-
|-
|-
|GAW
|69.11
|12(7)
|11.75
|10.75
|2/36
|2.64
|58.36
|GAW
|55
|0(0)
|0
|0
|1/24
|1.57
|55
|SLK
|47.72
|-
|-
|-
|2/31
|3.26
|47.72
With today's win, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have sealed their place in the play-offs with one match still to play. This means the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are now out of the competition, joining the Barbados Royals. The Warriors still have a chance to move into second place with a win in their next game, which would push the Trinbago Knight Riders down the table. But that's for another day. For now, the action ends here from us for the biggest party in sport. Thank you for staying with us throughout all the cricket action. This is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Ranjith. Ta-ta!
Imran Tahir: "I'm really pleased we got over the line. Honestly, I think in the first half, we didn't bowl very well and gave too many runs away. I'd say about 30 runs, and that could have cost us the game. But I'm really pleased with the way the boys pulled it back. [Sampson's innings] It was very important. We knew he's a talented guy who has been making runs. I just showed a little bit of belief in him. I spoke to him, and he was very confident and said he was ready to go for it. And that's what you want to hear from a youngster who wants an opportunity badly. He showed that, so big respect to him and a huge congratulations for coming out and playing the way he did to help us get over the line. It was beautiful to watch. Ideally, we want to finish in the top two. We haven't been playing the cricket we're known for, and we know that. I've been saying that we need to improve. I think today was probably the perfect game to show that we have character. So I hope that we're going to carry on in the same way going forward."
David Wiese: "We're disappointed to take it all the way to the end and not be able to execute on that one last ball. But that's the margins of this game. To come down to one ball, and unfortunately, the rub of the green didn't go our way today. Ackeem Auguste has been playing beautifully for us the whole campaign; he has literally made the number three spot his own. And Roston Chase is just showing why he's a premier player in the world, controlling those middle overs. It was fantastic to see him go. [Chat with Pretorius] I've known Dwaine Pretorius for a long time, and he's had a fantastic campaign. It always sucks when somebody gets one over on you, but he's been in those situations before, where he's been on the receiving end also. At the end of the day, we are all competitors, and we all want to win the game for our team. Unfortunately for me, it didn't go my way today. We have a lot of positives but also a lot of places where we can improve. I still don't think we've gotten our straps completely as a team, specifically as a bowling unit, and that's something we're going to have to address over the next couple of days before those playoff games. Fortunately, we've put ourselves in a position where we can have two chances at it, but you don't want to rely on that. You want to go and get the job done on the first attempt. So we're going to have to reflect and come back stronger over the next couple of days and just nail down one or two skills a bit better than what we did today."
Player of the Match, Quinton Sampson: "First of all, I want to say thank you to God for the opportunity. The coach always told me, 'Sampson, you have to do it for me, at least give me a win.' So I just went out there, was positive, backed myself, and waited for my balls. I just tried to be as smart as possible. I chose my bowlers, chose the opponents I wanted to go up against, and waited for the ball to be in my area before I tried to hit it. It all started for me in a small town not too far from where Keemo Paul belongs. It started small, and I didn't think it would be at this level, but once again, I must thank God for the opportunity. I didn't know I was opening. I hit a boundary off the first ball, and it was a beautiful innings from there."
Stat from Sampath -
Hitting a six on the last ball of the chase to win in the CPL:
DM Bravo (TT Red) vs RR Beaton (GAW), 2014 [Needed 6 to win]
AD Russell (Tallawahs) vs JDS Neesham (GAW), 2014 [Needed 6 to win]
SS Cottrell (SKNP) vs AR Nurse (Royals), 2021 [Needed 4 to win]
D Pretorius (GAW) vs Mohammad Amir (Falcons), 2024 [Needed 4 to win]
D Pretorius (GAW) vs D Wiese (SLK), 2025 [Needed 4 to win]
Pretorius has done it twice in two years for Guyana.
2:50 pm What a finish! The Warriors got over the line with a six on the very last ball of the match, ending their two-game losing streak. The Warriors had a lively start, with their sixth opening-pair experiment of the season paying off. Quinton Sampson, promoted up the order, dominated the Powerplay, striking boundaries on both the off-side and on-side to score 32 runs inside the first six overs. He brought up his maiden T20 fifty in style, scoring 76 runs off 39 balls. But his storm came to an end when Roston Chase dismissed him with a brilliant delivery. Chase then picked up the wicket of Hetmyer in the next over, and Shamsi took the wicket of Brooks, leaving the Warriors in a spot of bother. A mini batting collapse in the middle overs saw the Warriors lose five wickets in five overs, making the run chase difficult. Shai Hope held his crease, but he was also dismissed in the 18th over after scoring 40 runs. But in the end, it was the Warriors who got over the line after a thrilling finish with no-balls and a missed run-out chance from Tim Seifert. Dwaine Pretorius stepped up and hit a six on the very last ball to send his team into the playoffs. Chase picked up three wickets, and Shamsi got two. So many "what ifs" remain for the Kings, but in the end, it was Pretorius and his team who marched off to the playoffs.
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 2 wickets
Full and straight delivery drills it away straight over the bowler's head, calls for the second run and gets it with ease, Seifert fails to collect the ball behind the stumps and clips the bail off with his glove, Pretorius survives!
Too wide outside the off-side tramline, left alone to the keeper
Full toss ball outside off, wild swing and a miss!
Chance of a run out at the non-striker's end! Fuller length ball on the stumps, whips it away to mid wicket region, the substitute fielder Descart comes around and sends a bullet throw at the non-striker's end. Wiese collects it and whips off the bails, Moeen Ali is well short of his ground.
There's a brief delay in the game. The umpire has signaled for the ground staff to come in, and it appears there might be an issue with the stumps at the non-striker's end.
Width on offer fuller length ball plays it inside-out towards deep extra cover. An overthrow from Seifert as he tosses the ball towards Wiese at the non-striker's end gifted the batters an extra run. Well, looks like they are settled with the single. Pretorius back on strike now.
Free Hit
Dropped by Auguste! Full toss ball around off, slashes it high in the air and skies it high towards deep extra cover. Two fielders converge and Auguste goes for the catch, and he drops it! Oh, dear! More trouble for the Kings. It's a no-ball, just over the waist height.
Starts the over with a widish yorker pitching outside the tramline, Moeen Ali shuffles across to slice it away, does not connect
12 runs needed off the last over, here's Wiese
nails the yorker ball in the block-hole, taps it gently with the straight bat to extra cover
widish yorker ball shovels it away to deep backward point
low full toss ball tries to whip it away and hits the side of the front pad
full and straight delivery forces it away to deep midwicket
fuller length ball works it away to long on
And Gaston continues to be expensive! Pace off short of a length ball, Moeen Ali nails the pull shot and dispatched over mid wicket comfortably.
Gaston to bowl the penultimate over.
widish length ball driven square of the wicket to the left of backward point
back of a length ball outside off, waits for it and dabs it with soft hands to backward point
Pretorius in at number 9
In the airrr.. And taken by David at long on! Hard length ball on the fifth stump line, extra bounce off the pitch. Hope tries to go big and swings it away, mistimes the stroke and hits it to the right of long on. Tim David comes around and completes the catch.
excellent slower bouncer outside off, left alone to the keeper
yorker ball darted on the off stump line, poked back to Wiese off the toe end of the bat
Starts the over with a crucial boundary! Off-cutter ball width on offer on a length, thrashes it through the covers with the middle part of the bat
Wiese in
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|St Lucia Kings, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|13 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Carl TuckettDRS
Chris WrightDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Guyana Amazon Warriors 2, St Lucia Kings 0
Over 20 • GAW 188/8
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|16
|13
|caught
|76
|39
|caught
|44
|34
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|5
|3
|stumped
|7
|4
|bowled
|6
|5
|run out
|17
|15
|not out
|12
|7
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|188(8 wkts; 20 ovs)