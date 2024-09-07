Matches (8)
Kings vs Amazon, 10th Match at Gros Islet, CPL 2024, Sep 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (N), Gros Islet, September 07, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Charles
9 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 116.82 SR
PBB Rajapaksa
6 M • 214 Runs • 42.8 Avg • 148.61 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 391 Runs • 55.86 Avg • 136.71 SR
Saim Ayub
8 M • 333 Runs • 47.57 Avg • 138.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Joseph
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 20 SR
K Pierre
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 12.77 SR
Imran Tahir
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 12.88 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 13.41 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SLK
GAW
Player
Role
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Khari Campbell 
Allrounder
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Shadrack Descarte 
Allrounder
Faf du Plessis 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Mikkel Govia 
-
Johann Jeremiah 
-
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Khary Pierre 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Season2024
Match days7 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK22041.503
GAW22041.075
BR11022.363
TKR21120.950
ABF5142-0.687
STKNP4132-1.430
Full Table