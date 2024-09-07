Matches (8)
Kings vs Amazon, 10th Match at Gros Islet, CPL 2024, Sep 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (N), Gros Islet, September 07, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
W
L
L
W
W
Amazon
L
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SLK9 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 116.82 SR
6 M • 214 Runs • 42.8 Avg • 148.61 SR
GAW10 M • 391 Runs • 55.86 Avg • 136.71 SR
GAW8 M • 333 Runs • 47.57 Avg • 138.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SLK10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.4 Econ • 20 SR
SLK6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 12.77 SR
GAW10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 12.88 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 13.41 SR
Squad
SLK
GAW
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|7 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
