Gous leads Falcons to last-ball victory, Royals continue to be winless

Openers Gous and Amir Jangoo had given Falcons a quick-fire start in the chase by pummeling 38 in the first four before Jangoo was cleaned up by a slower delivery from Sams, and Ramon Simmonds sent back Karima Gore. Green put down two chances off Kevin Wickham in consecutive overs after the powerplay and once again in the 11th one before Wickham was eventually taken by substitute fielder Kofi James at mid-off for 26. Needing 78 from 47 from there at over 9.75 an over, Gous, who had brought up his fifty off 32 balls, anchored the chase while Shakib Al Hasan and Fabian Allen holed out after hitting a few boundaries. Gous belted his fourth six in the 18th over before being dropped next ball by Green to bring it down to 19 from 12 before they sealed victory on the last ball.