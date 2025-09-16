Abell, Aldridge tons increase Hampshire's sense of peril

Somerset 381 for 7 (Aldridge 149*, Abell 118) vs Hampshire

Centuries from Tom Abell and Kasey Aldridge saw Somerset recover from a perilous position on the second day of the Rothesay County Championship Division One match against Hampshire at the Cooper Associates Ground, Taunton.

After the first-day washout, the hosts slumped to 99 for 5, having won the toss, before Abell and Aldridge put together a sixth-wicket stand of 221, Abell making 118 and Aldridge 149 not out. Keith Barker was the pick of the Hampshire bowling attack with 2 for 35 from 13 overs.

For Abell, it was a second Championship hundred in successive games, while 24-year-old Aldridge's score was a career-best, beating the 101 not out he made against Lancashire at Old Trafford in 2023. Together they enabled their team to close on 381 for 7.

After a slightly delayed start due to a shower, Somerset had reached 21 without loss in the fourth over when Tom Kohler-Cadmore, on 10, pulled a catch to square leg off Barker, who quickly followed up by having Tom Lammonby caught behind for a duck.

James Rew struck a six over fine leg off Barker before more rain interrupted play at shortly before 11.10am with Somerset 35 for 2. A further ten overs were lost when the action resumed at 10.45am with relegation-threatened Hampshire looking to maintain momentum.

They did exactly that as with only eight runs added Archie Vaughan edged a defensive push off Kyle Abbott through to wicketkeeper Ben Brown. It was 69 for 4 when Rew, on 30, dragged a delivery from James Fuller onto his stumps.

The lunch score was 83 for 4 off 21 overs. That became 99 for 5 when Lewis Goldsworthy, who had contributed 22 to a stand of 30 with Abell, was caught behind down the leg side by Brown to give offspinner Washington Sundar, making his Hampshire debut, a wicket.

That was as good as it got for Hampshire, Abell and Aldridge settling in to play some sweetly-timed strokes. Aldridge pulled a six off Fuller as the pair put together a half-century stand off 88 balls.

Abell moved to fifty with a firm clip off his legs for four off Eddie Jack, having faced 99 balls, and Aldridge, who is leaving at the end of the season to join Durham, followed to the same landmark off 76 deliveries. The century partnership was brought up off 143 balls and at tea Somerset had recovered to 208 for 5.

The final session saw Aldridge reverse sweep a six off Washington, while a similar shot for four by Abell brought Somerset a first batting point and took the partnership past 150. A single off Fuller then took Abell to 96 and 1000 first class runs for the season.

His 20th first class hundred was reached with a boundary through mid-off, Fuller again the bowler, having faced 164 balls and hit 13 fours. It followed an innings of 130 in the previous Championship match against Yorkshire at Taunton.

When Aldridge played Washington through the off side for two it took the stand to 190, a Somerset record for the sixth-wicket against Hampshire. Aldridge had also been involved in the previous highest, 188 with James Rew at Taunton in 2023. He celebrated with a pulled six of Jack as the light closed in.

A single of Felix Organ took the allrounder to his second first-class century, off 155 balls with 11 fours and three sixes. He cleared the ropes for the fourth time with the cleanest of straight hits off Organ before the spinner responded by bowling Abell as he stretched forward.

Abell had faced 189 balls. His departure meant a second bowling point for Hampshire, who then lost Nick Gubbins to injury two balls into his fourth over of the innings. It was completed by Washington.