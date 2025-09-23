Fizz at the finish: Mustafizur Rahman is on a roll, but can he keep India quiet?

Mustafizur Rahman equalling Shakib Al Hasan's national record of 149 T20I wickets validates his stature as Bangladesh 's best bowler in the format. Seventy of those 149 wickets have come in the death overs (16-20) - the most by any bowler in this phase in men's T20Is.

He took 3 for 20 with his left-arm pace in Bangladesh's first Super Four match of the Asia Cup, against Sri Lanka ; his two wickets in the 19th over kept the opponents down to a target which his team's batters were able to achieve. In the game before that, Mustafizur had taken 3 for 28 , successfully spearheading Bangladesh's defence of 154 against Afghanistan to earn two crucial points.

Mustafizur is a proven death-overs specialist: in the last 18 months, he has an economy rate of 3.0 while bowling the 19th over. He's done it over six matches, an incredible feat regardless of the opposition. For context, Jasprit Bumrah's economy in the 19th over during this period is 6.5.

His mix of offcutters from over the wicket that went away from the right-hand batter was all the rage when Mustafizur emerged in 2015. Even R Ashwin wondered how he managed to bowl that cutter and still got the ball to carry to the wicketkeeper standing back.

Shoulder injuries, however, forced Mustafizur to expand his skills. Between 2019 and 2021, he worked with fast-bowling coaches Ottis Gibson and Allan Donald to bring the ball back into the right-hand batter. In recent years, he worked hard on angling the ball across the right-hand batters with his left-arm angle at decent pace, but mixing it up with offcutters.

Mustafizur Rahman needs one wicket to become Bangladesh's top wicket-taker in T20Is • Associated Press

Mustafizur has the second-best economy rate (7.94) among bowlers with at least 50 wickets from overs 16 to 20 in T20Is. When narrowed down to matches between Full Member nations, Mustafizur still has the second-best economy rate (6.48) in the death overs, behind Bumrah, since April 2024. To be anywhere near Bumrah is impressive.

Mustafizur's career has had ebbs and flows since his debut across formats in 2015. He is no longer picked for Tests and he isn't as impactful in ODIs as he is in T20Is. Like most bowlers, he's had his struggles against particular batters and he could face one of them against India on Wednesday. Hardik Pandya has a T20 strike rate of 212.50 against Mustafizur since 2024, and poses a threat to his death-over effectiveness.

Ahead of the game, Bangladesh's head coach Phil Simmons said Mustafizur was now the leader of the attack. "[Mustafizur] has been bowling really well - he's been the main bowler," Simmons said. "And he's carrying that mantle of being the senior bowler on the team. And even in meetings and everything, he's really stepping up. So it's great to see him performing out there."

In his debut IPL season, in 2016, Mustafizur Rahman won the Emerging Player award • BCCI

Before the Sri Lanka game, Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach Shaun Tait had said he tries to keep Mustafizur comfortable to get the best out of him. "He has all the experience; he doesn't need me to talk to him too much about the way he's bowling," Tait said. "If he's in an environment where he's happy, I think he'll perform well. My job with him is just to make sure he's happy and confident. The rest he takes care of himself."

Many of the world's best T20 bowlers have honed their skills in franchise leagues around the world, and Mustafizur has been among the busiest Bangladesh players on the circuit. After playing the BPL in 2015-16, his first T20 tournament, he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2016, winning the Emerging Player award after taking 17 wickets in his debut season. He also had successful IPL seasons in 2021 and 2024, taking 14 wickets in each year for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Apart from the BPL and IPL, he has also played in the Vitaility Blast, PSL and LPL. While he's built up his experience, his performance has been a rung or two below the A-listers, and hence he doesn't evoke the same aura.